5Th Annual Better Together Days Brings 2,450 Old National Team Members Together To Serve Local Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Team members contributed 7,050 hours to 172 organizations during two-day companywide volunteer event

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) team members came together Sept. 16-17 to support nonprofit and community organizations across the company's footprint during the fifth annual Better Together Days volunteer event.

During the two-day blitz, 2,450 Old National team members volunteered their time and talents through four-hour service projects benefiting local organizations in the communities where they live and work. Volunteer opportunities included both in-person and virtual projects, allowing team members across Old National's footprint to participate.

Working together, team members contributed 7,050 hours of service to 172 nonprofits and community organizations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. This year's event marked the largest team member participation in the five-year history of Better Together Days.

Better Together Days 2026 by the numbers:



2,450 Old National team members participating

7,050 hours volunteering

172 nonprofit or community organizations served 12 states represented

“Better Together Days is one of the most visible examples of how our team members live our values in the communities we serve,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Old National's Chief Communication, Culture and Social Responsibility Officer.“Across our footprint, team members are proud to work side-by-side with nonprofits that are addressing important local needs every day. We're grateful for these partnerships and proud of the difference our team members help make through their service.”

Click here to access high resolution (300 dpi ) photos and b-roll video footage of the volunteer activities sorted by states and cities (please credit all photos and videos to Old National).

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $74 billion of assets and $41 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to“The Civic 50” for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

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