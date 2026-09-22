Deadline Alert: Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John's International, Inc. (“Papa John's” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PZZA ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 6, 2026, Papa Johns issued its second quarter 2026 financial results, reporting an 8.3% decline in North American comparable sales. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting“global system-wide sales to decline between 2% and 4% compared to last year and adjusted EBITDA between $180 million to $190 million,” and suspended its quarterly dividend. During the related conference call, CEO Todd Allan Penegor stated that“it's clear that our transformation is taking longer than expected” and“we must execute better and move faster.”

On this news, Papa Johns' stock price fell $5.11 or 17.18%, to close at $24.64 per share on August 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region; (2) Defendants also minimized the risk of cautious consumer sentiment, competition woes, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation; (3) In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested and the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at;” and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John's International, Inc. securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 2, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .