Crypto News Today: Remittix Pushes Cross-Border Payment Utility While Solana Price Prediction Points To $702

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PayFi project advances crypto-to-bank functionality as high-end Solana forecasts underline investor demand for scalable blockchain utility

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is advancing its cross-border payment ecosystem as Solana trades near $117 and optimistic market scenarios discuss a potential long-term move toward $702. The Solana target would require an increase of approximately six times from current levels and should be viewed as a high-end forecast rather than a consensus expectation.









For Remittix, the relevance of the comparison lies in utility. Solana is designed as high-throughput infrastructure for applications and markets, while Remittix is developing a user-facing PayFi platform intended to move supported crypto assets into fiat transfers. The project is positioning RTX around real payment demand as its presale approaches another milestone.

Remittix Targets Friction in International Payments

Remittix says its PayFi network will support more than 50 cryptocurrencies and over 30 fiat currencies. Users would be able to fund transfers with digital assets while supported recipients receive local currency through banking channels.

This structure could reduce friction for freelancers, international businesses and families that currently rely on separate exchanges, conversion services and banking tools. The project aims to create a more direct workflow without requiring recipients to hold volatile crypto assets.

Remittix has completed a CertiK audit as it develops the platform. Although an audit cannot remove every operational or market risk, third-party smart-contract review is an important component of the project's security framework.

Wider Ecosystem Extends Beyond Crypto-to-Bank Transfers

Remittix Markets is already live with hundreds of perpetual contracts and has reportedly processed more than $50 million in trading volume. The platform gives Remittix an active trading product before RTX reaches public exchanges.

The Remittix wallet is available on Apple's App Store, with an Android version planned. Remittix Earn is also under development and is expected to advertise yields of up to 22% APY on qualifying assets, subject to final terms and market conditions.

These products are intended to form a connected ecosystem in which users can trade, store, potentially earn and settle digital assets. That model gives the project several possible channels for acquiring and retaining users.

Solana Forecast Highlights the Search for Scalable Utility

Solana's appeal rests on high throughput, active decentralised markets and expanding institutional access. Reaching $702 would require strong, sustained demand and a substantial increase in market capitalisation. ETF flows, network revenue and application growth would likely need to remain supportive.

Remittix is earlier in its development cycle. RTX is listed at $0.21, with the next presale stage advertised at $0.23. The project reports more than 83% sold and says the campaign is approaching 90% completion.

Remittix plans to reveal its listing date at $32 million raised and states that RTX has a maximum supply of 1.5 billion tokens. If its PayFi network converts existing Markets and wallet users into payment customers, the project could enter public trading with several parts of its ecosystem already established.

Solana remains an important infrastructure network, but Remittix is targeting a narrower and highly practical outcome: making crypto easier to use across borders. That focus could give RTX a differentiated position as payment utility returns to the centre of the market narrative.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a multi-product PayFi ecosystem combining crypto-to-bank settlement, perpetual trading, mobile wallet access and planned earning tools.

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