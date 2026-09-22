Steve Elie

Lisa Hsiao

Adam Johnson

Daniel Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Musick Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that four of its attorneys have been selected to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America Guide for 2027. The annual list recognizes lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional talent in complex litigation, with honorees selected through a competitive process of journalistic research, peer nominations, and vetting.“The U.S. trial bar is without peer throughout the world,” the publication states.“And these are its stars. The lawyers honored here who have one thing in common: They excel at the art of advocacy before juries, judges and other decision makers on behalf of their clients.”The following Musick Peeler & Garrett Partners are named:--Steven Elie – Complex Business, Insurance, Environmental Litigation--Lisa Hsiao – Business Litigation, Transportation--Adam Johnson – Employment, Insurance, University Litigation--Daniel Taylor – Business Litigation, Intellectual Property

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

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FOUR MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED TO LAWDRAGON'S 2027“LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA” GUIDE News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners September 22, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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