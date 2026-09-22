Nuvia Dental Implant Center Opens New Location In Kansas City, KS

Before and After Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours

New location at 7025 College Blvd gives Kansas City-area patients access to same-day dental implants without the months-long wait for permanent teeth.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OVERLAND PARK, KS - September 10, 2026 - Nuvia Dental Implant Center has officially opened its Overland Park location, expanding access to Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours for patients across the greater Kansas City area.The new center, located at 7025 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210, serves patients throughout the Kansas City metro who are living with failing teeth, severe tooth decay, or existing dentures - and are looking for a permanent, fixed solution.Permanent teeth in 24 hours gives patients who have spent years suffering with failing teeth or uncomfortable dentures access to a permanent, fixed solution without the potential 10+ month long wait typical of traditional full arch implant procedures.A Different Approach to Full Mouth Dental ImplantsNuvia's process is different from traditional full mouth implant procedures. Other traditional implant providers place implants and send patients home in temporary acrylic teeth for what could be up to 10+ while the implants heal. On the other hand, Nuvia's in-house lab works overnight, and patients return the following morning to receive their final, permanent zirconia teeth - not a temporary.This is a game changer for both patients and providers as it cuts out a lot of pain points that tend to come with the old, traditional approach.At Nuvia locations across the country, the procedure is completed under the care of a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), allowing patients to comfortably sleep during the surgery. An oral surgeon performs the surgery and a restorative dentist designs the new set of zirconia teeth.Nuvia's uses the All-on-4or All-on-6method because of how it makes use of available bone in the jaw. Patients with missing or failing teeth often experience some bone loss, a condition that could make it difficult for dental implants to heal properly and last as long as they're designed to.The approach that uses four to six implants to support a full arch (top or bottom set of teeth) restoration has an incredibly high success rate with Nuvia's own success rate topping national averages at 99.1%.Who Nuvia's Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours Is ForThe Overland Park center is designed for those who:Are missing 5 or more of their teethAre struggling with failing, damaged, or painful teethCurrently wear dentures and want something fixed and permanentHave been told they may not qualify for implants due to bone lossNuvia offers financing options through multiple lenders which is how most patients in the Kansas City area and elsewhere are able to make a new smile affordable. For more questions on insurance read here.Get the free dental implant cost guide to see what goes into dental implant pricing.Take the 60-second quiz to see if you may be eligible for permanent teeth in 24 hours and get ready for a life-changing new smile.About Nuvia Dental Implant CenterNuvia Dental Implant Centers specifically do full arch and full mouth dental implants. With more than {{locations}} locations across the United States, thousands of patients are regularly seen and helped at Nuvia.Nuvia has been recognized by Healthcare Business Review as a top dental implant provider for the last 3 years due to its innovative process and has a 99.1% implant success rate. Visit here to see where else Nuvia has been featured.

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Nuvia Dental Implant Center Opens New Location in Kansas City, KS News Provided By Nuvia Dental Implant Center September 22, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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