Alltecpro Partners With Hamiltonbuhl® To Bring Local AI Captioning And Translation To Education

Isermo delivers accessible Transcription and Translation to education presentations

Transcription and Translation in a local AI Appliance - No Cloud Dependency

Isermo let's you share your presentation while Captioning and Translating your words

AlltecPro partners with HamiltonBuhl to distribute IsermoTM Local AI Translation & Captioning Systems through education and AV resellers.

- Eva Boker, President of HamiltonBuhl®

SUCCASUNNA, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AlltecPro LLC, developer of the IsermoTM local AI platform, today announced a distribution partnership with HamiltonBuhl. Through the partnership, the IsermoTM Local AI Translation & Captioning System will be available through HamiltonBuhl's nationwide network of authorized education and AV resellers.

IsermoTM converts live microphone and audio-system input into real-time captions and multilingual translations. All processing occurs locally on the appliance, with no internet connection, cloud subscription, per-minute charge, or recurring AI processing fee required.

“HamiltonBuhl® is an ideal distribution partner for IsermoTM because the company understands the education and AV markets and has built strong relationships with the resellers serving these environments,” said Jon Miller, Product Manager at AlltecPro LLC.“Our goal is to make practical local AI available wherever people are learning and communicating. HamiltonBuhl® gives IsermoTM a much broader path into classrooms, training rooms, auditoriums, and meeting spaces.”

Local AI That Integrates With Existing AV Systems

IsermoTM can integrate with many existing microphones, room-audio systems, displays, projectors, and digital-signage installations.

Captions and translations can be displayed through HDMI or viewed through a browser-based interface on compatible computers, Chromebooks, tablets, and smartphones. A built-in Wi-Fi access point and QR-code access allow participants to connect directly to the system without downloading an app or creating an account.

Applications include:

.Classroom captioning and multilingual translation

.English-learner and multilingual family support

.Parent-teacher conferences

.Lectures, assemblies, and school events

.Professional development and employee training

.School-board and community meetings

.Higher education and other learning environments

One appliance can support multiple activities throughout the day, from classroom instruction and parent meetings to professional development and school-board sessions.

When enabled by the organization, sessions can also be archived as searchable text and audio for authorized reviews. Live correction tools allow users to correct names or terms that were not initially captured as intended.

“For more than 40 years, HamiltonBuhl® has focused on making classroom communication more accessible and effective,” said Eva Boker, President of HamiltonBuhl®.“IsermoTM provides real-time captioning and translation while keeping speech processing local and completely offline. It works with many of the AV systems schools already own and requires no subscription or recurring AI fee. That combination of accessibility, greater control over data processing, and predictable cost makes it an important addition to our product line.”

One-Time Purchase With No Recurring AI Fees

The IsermoTM Local AI Translation & Captioning System (SKU ISAI-T26) is available through HamiltonBuhl's authorized education and AV resellers for a one-time purchase price of $8,999.

Unlike services that charge by subscription, session, minute, or usage, IsermoTM has no recurring AI processing fees. Organizations can use the system as often as needed without increasing the cost of transcription or translation.

The system is available to order now, with configured units typically shipping within five to seven business days. Educators, technology directors, administrators, and AV professionals can visit hamiltonbuhl to view specifications, request a demonstration, or locate an authorized dealer.

About IsermoTM

IsermoTM is a local AI platform developed by AlltecPro LLC for real-time transcription and multilingual translation. Its purpose-built appliance converts live audio into captions and translations displayed on screens, web browsers, and compatible mobile devices - with completely offline processing and no recurring AI usage fees. Learn more at isermo.

About HamiltonBuhl®

HamiltonBuhl® is a leading manufacturer and supplier of educational technology and audiovisual products for classrooms, libraries, and learning environments. Its portfolio includes classroom audio, media-production solutions, STEAM and science products, digital cameras, and related educational technology distributed through a nationwide network of authorized dealers.

HamiltonBuhl® is headquartered at 80 Little Falls Road, Fairfield, NJ 07004. Learn more at hamiltonbuhl or call 1-800-631-0868.

Jon Miller

AlltecPro

+1 201-814-0713

email us here

Isermo for Education | Local AI Transcription & Translation for Every Voice

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AlltecPro Partners with HamiltonBuhl® to Bring Local AI Captioning and Translation to Education News Provided By Xaccel September 22, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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