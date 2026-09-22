One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Of Turnersville Explains Why A Drier House Feels Colder

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TURNERSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Turnersville is encouraging South Jersey homeowners to think about indoor humidity before the heating season begins, noting that the households most likely to have a problem are the ones at both ends: too dry through most of the winter, and too damp during the coldest weeks.The physics is simple. Cold outdoor air holds very little moisture. When that air enters a home through ventilation, door openings, and ordinary leakage, then gets heated to room temperature, its relative humidity falls sharply. A furnace does not remove water from the air, but heating it has the same practical effect on how dry a house feels.What dry air actually costsThe common complaints are familiar: static shocks off the carpet, dry skin and chapped lips, irritated sinuses and throat. Less obvious is what it does to the building. Wood floors, trim, doors, furniture, and instruments all shrink as they give up moisture, which is where winter gaps and cracks come from.There is also a comfort effect with a direct cost. Dry air feels colder than moist air at the same temperature, so households in a dry house tend to push the thermostat higher to compensate. The thermostat setting rises, the bill rises with it, and the underlying issue was never temperature.The target, and why it is not one numberThe Environmental Protection Agency advises keeping indoor relative humidity between 30 and 50 percent. ENERGY STAR guidance matches that range, while noting that 30 to 40 percent is more appropriate in colder areas during heating season, specifically to prevent window condensation.That qualifier is the part homeowners miss. A humidifier setting that is comfortable in November can cause moisture problems in January. The Center for Energy and Environment notes that in extremely cold weather, even 40 percent relative humidity can produce problematic condensation on windows and wall surfaces.When warm, moist indoor air meets cold glass or a cold exterior wall, the moisture condenses into liquid water. Over time that damages window frames, sills, drywall, and insulation, and creates conditions for mold. Mayo Clinic guidance likewise warns that over-humidification encourages mold, bacteria, and dust mites.How to set it correctlyThe practical rule is that the indoor humidity target should come down as the outdoor temperature does, rather than being set once in October and left alone.Condensation is the feedback signal. If moisture or frost begins forming at the edges of windows, the setting is too high for current conditions and should be reduced in small increments until it stops. Persistent condensation through a cold snap means the house is being over-humidified, not that the windows have failed.A hygrometer costs very little and removes the guesswork entirely. The company suggests placing one in a main living area and checking it through the first cold weeks of the season.Equipment and the wider fixA whole-home humidifier installed at the HVAC system treats the house consistently from a single humidistat, which makes seasonal adjustment straightforward. Portable units suit a bedroom or nursery but need frequent refilling and regular cleaning to avoid becoming a contamination source themselves.Air sealing and duct sealing address the root, because much of the dryness comes from heated outdoor air continually replacing conditioned indoor air. A tighter house holds a stable humidity level with far less added moisture. With heating season approaching, a single pre-season visit can cover a heating check, duct inspection, and a humidity assessment.One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Turnersville answers calls 24 hours a day at (856) 208-6511.About One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of TurnersvilleOne Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Turnersville is an independently owned and operated location serving Turnersville, Sewell, Blackwood, Deptford, Washington Township, Woodbury, North Glassboro, North Pitman, East Mantua, Richwood, Grenloch, and surrounding South Jersey communities. Services include heating and furnace repair, installation, and maintenance, heat pumps, air conditioning, ductless split systems, ductwork installation, repair, cleaning, and sealing, indoor air quality equipment including humidifiers and dehumidifiers, thermostats, and 24-hour emergency HVAC service. The location holds a 5.0-star Google rating, backs its work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee covering materials, labor, and craftsmanship for up to two years, provides StraightForward Pricingbefore work begins, and offers its Always On Time Or You Don't Pay A Dimeappointment guarantee.

Lisa Appleby

Service Scalers

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One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Turnersville Explains Why a Drier House Feels Colder News Provided By Service Scalers September 22, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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