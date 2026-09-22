Tells To Attend ITC Vegas 2026 To Discuss Insurance SMS

Tells will attend ITC Vegas 2026, September 29 through October 1 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Concept illustration: permission-based insurance SMS for renewals, status updates and agent follow-up.

The messaging platform joins InsureTech Connect at Mandalay Bay to share permission-based SMS approaches for policyholder and follow-up communications.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tells, an SMS and AI messaging platform, will attend ITC Vegas 2026, the InsureTech Connect conference taking place September 29 through October 1 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The Tells team is going to connect with insurers, insurtechs, agents and solution providers about practical, permission-based text messaging for insurance customer communications.

Insurance conversations increasingly happen on mobile, and SMS gives carriers and agencies a direct channel for the routine touchpoints policyholders expect. At the show, Tells plans to discuss concrete, consent-based use cases such as renewal reminders, payment and billing notices, claims status updates, policyholder onboarding, document links and agent follow-up conversations. The focus is on timely, opt-in messaging that reduces missed steps and keeps customers informed.

Tells is a messaging platform, not an insurer, agency or provider of coverage advice or underwriting. It supplies the SMS, RCS and AI messaging infrastructure that insurance organizations use to communicate with their own customers. Campaign eligibility and carrier approval depend on a reviewed sender profile and use case rather than blanket access, and Tells supports managed sender registration, routing and compliance operations for high-volume US and Canada messaging.

The company has been active in event outreach this year, including recent appearances tied to customer contact and messaging strategy. ITC Vegas continues that pattern, giving the team a venue to talk with insurance professionals about where SMS and AI messaging fit into modern policyholder journeys.

Attendees and insurance teams interested in insurance SMS, managed compliance or CRM and app messaging integrations can arrange a conversation with the Tells team at .

"Insurance runs on timely conversations, and SMS meets policyholders where they already are. We are glad to be at ITC Vegas," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.

About Tells

Tells provides SMS, RCS and AI messaging for businesses, including high-volume US and Canada SMS, managed sender registration and compliance, AI SMS and voice agents, and CRM and app integrations.

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Silas

Tells

(657) 777-5352

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Tells to Attend ITC Vegas 2026 to Discuss Insurance SMS News Provided By Tells September 22, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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