Under Armour And SYZMIK Sports Announce Global Partnership To Advance The Future Of Flag Football & 7V7

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Baltimore-based sports brands unite to deliver the world's first complete head-to-toe performance solution for flag football and 7v7 athletes.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Under Armour and SYZMIK Sports today announced a strategic licensing partnership that will redefine athlete protection in flag football and 7v7 football by bringing premium protective headwear to one of the world's fastest-growing sports.Through the agreement, SYZMIK Sports will manufacture Under Armour-branded soft-shell protective headgear, with Under Armour distributing the products directly to consumers and through wholesale partners globally.The partnership unites two Baltimore-born sports brands that share a relentless commitment to innovation, athlete performance and the future of sport. Together, Under Armour and SYZMIK Sports will provide athletes and teams around the world with the first complete head-to-toe performance solution designed specifically for flag football and 7v7 football.As participation accelerates worldwide and flag football prepares for its Olympic debut in 2028, athletes, coaches and organizations are increasingly seeking equipment that enhances both performance and protection. This partnership reflects both companies' shared belief that the sport deserves world-class innovation at every level-from youth leagues to international competition.“Flag football and 7v7 football continue to create exciting opportunities for athletes around the world, and we're committed to helping support the sport's growth through innovation and performance," said Craig Cummings, Vice President, Team Sports Division at Under Armour.“Partnering with SYZMIK allows us to offer athletes additional protection as part of a comprehensive outfitting solution, helping us better serve their evolving needs as participation in both formats continues to grow globally.”Over recent years, Under Armour has significantly expanded its investment in flag football through national governing body partnerships, elite athlete sponsorships and grassroots initiatives. The partnership with SYZMIK Sports represents the next step in that commitment by extending Under Armour's performance offering into soft-shell protective headgear for the first time.SYZMIK Sports has rapidly established itself as the premium brand in soft-shell protective headgear for flag football and 7v7. Through athlete-led product development, advanced impact technology and a relentless focus on innovation, SYZMIK products have become the preferred choice of athletes worldwide and many national teams competing at the highest levels of international flag football.The company also serves as the Official Technical Partner of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), working alongside the sport's global governing body to support the continued advancement of athlete protection and equipment innovation leading into-and beyond-the LA28 Olympic Games.“We're incredibly proud to partner with Under Armour-one of the world's most respected performance sports brands,” said Steve Arzoni, Founder and CEO of SYZMIK Sports.“Both of our companies were founded in Baltimore with a belief that innovation can change sport. This partnership is bigger than Under Armour simply introducing a new product category, it's about helping shape the future of flag football and 7v7 by giving teams access to the most complete outfitting solution the respective sports have ever seen. For the first time, teams around the world can outfit their athletes from head to toe through a single premium performance brand-combining Under Armour apparel, footwear and accessories with SYZMIK's industry-leading protective headgear.” Arzoni added.“As Flag Football continues its extraordinary global growth toward the Olympic Games, we're excited to help raise the standard for athlete performance and protection.”The partnership provides schools, clubs, national governing bodies and elite programs with a fully integrated equipment solution while expanding access to premium protective headgear for athletes around the world.Together, Under Armour and SYZMIK Sports are committed to supporting the continued growth of flag football and 7v7 by delivering innovative products that help athletes perform with confidence at every level of the game.About SYZMIK SportsSYZMIK Sports is an award-winning Baltimore-based sports innovation company specializing in premium protective headgear for flag football, 7v7 and Soccer. Through advanced impact technologies, athlete-led product development and partnerships with leading athletes, teams and organizations worldwide, SYZMIK Sports is helping define the future of athlete protection. As the Official Technical Partner of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), SYZMIK supports the continued evolution of equipment innovation as flag football enters a new global era ahead of the LA28 Olympic Games.

Victoria Shupryt

SYZMIK Sports

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Under Armour and SYZMIK Sports Announce Global Partnership To Advance the Future of Flag Football & 7v7 News Provided By SYZMIK Sports September 22, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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