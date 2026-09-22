Truliance Consulting Advises Lime Rock New Energy On Acquisition Of Holton Concrete Products

Truliance provided buy-side market analysis and operational diligence as HCP Infrastructure acquires the Middle Tennessee precast and pipe manufacturer

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truliance Consulting, an M&A and operational advisory firm serving the precast concrete, concrete, ready-mixm and building materials industries, today announced that it served as buy-side advisor to Lime Rock New Energy on the acquisition of Holton Concrete Products, LLC. The transaction closed September 16, 2026, with HCP Infrastructure acquiring 100% of the company from founders Thomas and Barbara Holton. Aligned Climate Capital participated as a minority investor.Holton Concrete Products is a Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based manufacturer of reinforced concrete pipe, storm and sanitary structures, and specialty precast products. The company operates two production facilities serving the Middle Tennessee infrastructure market and has an expansion project underway in Shelbyville.Truliance delivered the market analysis supporting the investment thesis, along with on-site operational and capital expenditure diligence at both plants. The work covered production capacity, equipment condition, safety and quality systems, near-term capex requirements and the EBITDA bridge underpinning the investment case."Holton is a well-run business in a strong market, built by a family that took real pride in the product," said Greg Hamann, Founder and CEO of Truliance Consulting & Truliance Industrial Services. "Our job was to give our client a clear read on what they were buying, what it would take to grow it, and where the risks sat. It's a solid foundation for a regional platform, and I'm glad to have been part of getting it done."The acquisition marks the first plant in HCP Infrastructure's platform, which plans further growth through bolt-on acquisitions in the region.About Truliance ConsultingTruliance Consulting is an M&A and operational advisory firm focused on precast concrete, ready-mix and building materials. Led by Greg Hamann, a former precast company owner with more than 25 years in the industry and over 400 plant visits, the firm has supported more than $3 billion in transaction value for private equity firms, family offices and strategic buyers.

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Truliance Consulting Advises Lime Rock New Energy on Acquisition of Holton Concrete Products News Provided By Truliance Consulting September 22, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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