Unearthed Education Launches To Bring Bespoke Overland Expeditions To High Schools Worldwide

Unearthed Education offers transformative, curriculum-aligned educational school trips designed to immerse high school students in experiential learning across the globe.

Backed by more than 25 years of experiential travel expertise, new venture partners directly with schools to design custom international journeys for students.

- Zach Johnston, Founder of Unearthed Education

QUEENSTOWN, OTAGO, NEW ZEALAND, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Backed by more than 25 years of experiential travel expertise, new venture partners directly with schools to design custom international journeys for students.



Unearthed Education, a New Zealand-based experiential education company serving high schools worldwide, today announced its official launch. The company gives schools a dedicated partner for designing bespoke overland journeys abroad, tailored to each school's academic goals, subject focus, and student development priorities.

While newly launched, Unearthed Education is not starting from scratch. The company draws on more than 25 years of experience in international experiential travel, delivered through its close ties to Pacific Discovery and Pure Exploration, established providers of gap year, expedition, and adventure guide training programs operating across Southeast Asia, Central and South America, Africa, and the Pacific and Oceania regions. That depth of operational experience, safety infrastructure, and destination expertise now underpins every program Unearthed Education designs specifically for the high school market.

"Schools don't need another off-the-shelf tour package," said Zach Johnston, Founder of Unearthed Education. "They need a partner who will sit down with their staff, understand what they're actually trying to achieve for their students, whether that's leadership development, service learning, or curriculum-aligned fieldwork, and build a bespoke experience around that goal from day one. That's the gap we built this company to fill."

A Partnership-First Model

Unearthed Education works directly with school administration and faculty from the earliest planning stages, rather than presenting a fixed itinerary and asking schools to fit their goals around it. Each program begins with a discovery conversation covering the school's learning objectives and leadership outcomes, destination preferences, and timeline, followed by a formal proposal review to confirm the program meets internal standards for educational impact and safety before it ever reaches students and families.

The company's early programs already span destinations across Southeast Asia, South America, and Australasia with itineraries built around service learning, marine and environmental conservation, cultural immersion, and student leadership development, customized to the specific outcomes each partner school is seeking.

“The Nepal program for our students was an eye opening experience for all involved. The worldly skills they learned, the connection they made between each other, and the resilience gained was a truly life changing experience. Unearthed Education's professional support, organisation, and planning made this a seamless process.”

– Sandra Findlay, Senior Dean, Mount Aspiring College

Built on an Established Safety and Accreditation Foundation

Unearthed Education's programs are supported by accreditation and safety standards drawn from its parent network, including recognition from bodies such as The Gap Year Association, AdventureMark, and Year Out Group. For schools evaluating an international travel partner, Unearthed Education's flawless safety record, built over 25+ years and 27+ countries with zero serious harm incidents, offers a level of assurance not typically available from a newly formed provider.

What sets Unearthed Education apart is that experienced professionals lead every stage of a program, from designing the bespoke itinerary through to running the expedition on the ground. Every element is handcrafted and supported by the company's own team of experts, rather than handed off to local subcontractors or rotating guides. Each expedition is supervised end to end by leaders with formal outdoor education and wilderness training, paired with staff trained specifically in experiential learning, ensuring the pedagogical intent behind every activity is delivered with the same rigor as the safety protocols around it.

Availability

Unearthed Education is now accepting inquiries from high schools worldwide for programs in the current and upcoming academic years. Schools interested in exploring a custom overland expedition for their students can begin the conversation directly with the Unearthed Education team.

Kaila LeMaitre

Unearthed Education

+64 3-288 2393

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Unearthed Education Launches to Bring Bespoke Overland Expeditions to High Schools Worldwide News Provided By Unearthed Education September 22, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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