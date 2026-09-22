CAMPel9 - Self-Powered Pellet Heater

CAMPel9 is a self-powered pellet heater for camping, RVs, camper vans, and tiny homes, generating its own electricity from heat.

CHEONGJU-SI, CHUNGCHEONGBUK-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MAGENIC LLC today announced that CAMPel9, a self-powered pellet heater designed for camping, RVs, camper vans, and tiny homes, is now live on Kickstarter.CAMPel9 is designed to use its own heat to generate the electricity needed to operate its heating system. This approach reduces reliance on an external power source and is intended for practical heating in camping and off-grid environments.The compact heater was developed and tested over several years with a focus on portability, long operating time, and practical use in outdoor environments. CAMPel9 can operate for around 10 hours, depending on operating conditions and fuel consumption.CAMPel9 incorporates thermoelectric power generation into its heating system. Heat generated during operation is used to produce electricity, which can then power the heater's internal electrical components.The heater is designed for use in camping, RVs, camper vans, and tiny homes, providing a heating solution where access to external electricity may be limited.The CAMPel9 Kickstarter campaign is now live and available to backers worldwide.MAGENIC LLC has spent years developing CAMPel9 and is preparing production capabilities and a reliable supply chain to support fulfillment following the campaign.For more information and to support the campaign, visit:About MAGENIC LLCMAGENIC LLC develops innovative heating and outdoor products focused on practical energy solutions for camping, RVs, and off-grid environments.

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CAMPel9 Self-Powered Pellet Heater Is Now Live on Kickstarter News Provided By magenicllc September 22, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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