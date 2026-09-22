Mumbai Crime Branch To Interrogate IIT-Bombay Professor In Student Suicide Case

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch is set to summon Professor Suryanarayana Doolla for interrogation in connection with the death by suicide of second-year IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode.

Officials confirmed that the professor's statement has not yet been recorded, even as investigators have already taken the accounts of the student's parents.

Sahil Wakode, a 20-year-old B.Tech student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering and a native of Yavatmal district, was found dead in his room at Hostel 4 on the Powai campus on the evening of September 18. The incident occurred hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.

Professor Doolla, who teaches in the same department and was serving as invigilator, reported the matter as per institute procedure. Initial accounts suggested the student had uploaded the question paper to an AI platform, though the institute later withdrew detailed characterisation of the events pending investigation.

Based on a complaint by Sahil's father, Ravindra Wakode (also referred to as Chakradhar in some records), police registered an FIR naming Doolla and other officials. The complaint alleges prolonged harassment, including“casteist” remarks over several months, and invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to abetment of suicide as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, crime branch sources said. The parents' statements form part of the FIR.

No suicide note was recovered from the room. Investigators are examining the student's mobile phone, CCTV footage from the examination hall, campus and hostel, and other digital evidence. The case was transferred from Powai police to the Crime Branch late on September 19, with an Assistant Commissioner of Police leading the probe.

A senior Crime Branch source reiterated that Professor Doolla's formal statement remains pending and that he is expected to be called soon. Officials stressed that the investigation is ongoing and no conclusions or“clean chit” have been reached at this stage.

IIT Bombay has temporarily relieved Doolla of his duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs to facilitate an independent inquiry, while clarifying that he continues as a faculty member.

This marks the third reported student suicide at IIT Bombay this year, drawing attention to academic pressure and mental-health concerns. Crime Branch teams continue to gather evidence, and further questioning of witnesses, including the professor, is expected in the coming days. The allegations remain under active investigation.