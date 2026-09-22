Trump Says Rubio In Deep Talks With Cuba

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was engaged in negotiations with Cuba as his administration sought what he described as a fundamental change in the Communist-ruled country.

Trump disclosed the negotiations during his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

He did not explain the nature of the discussions or identify the Cuban officials involved.

"Marco Rubio is handling a negotiation. He's deep into negotiations with Cuba. Let's see what happens," Trump said.

The US President claimed that the Cuban government was facing unprecedented pressure and predicted that it would fall.

"My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the Communist regime is under great pressure, the biggest pressure they've ever been under," Trump said.

"It's an absolutely failed state. It's failing like never before, and it will fall," he added.

Trump said the United States would not permit Cuba to serve as a base for foreign adversaries seeking to threaten America.

"We'll not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep," he added.

"It's right at our doorstep."

The US President also accused the Cuban government of cultivating links with left-wing organisations and Communist networks inside the United States.

He named the Communist Party USA, Antifa and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Trump did not provide details of the alleged connections during his address.

He said the allegations had previously been outlined by the US State Department.

"Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba, and safety and security will be coming to Mexico," Trump added.

Trump placed his Cuba policy within a wider assertion of American power across the Western Hemisphere.

He said the United States would no longer permit hostile governments, drug cartels or foreign adversaries to establish a strategic position in the region.

Military power would be used when necessary to protect vital US interests, he added.

Trump pointed to the American military operation in Venezuela that led to the arrest of former President Nicolas Maduro.

He said that hundreds of Venezuelan political prisoners had subsequently been freed and that Washington was working with the country's new leadership.

The US President also highlighted an oil agreement covering 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan reserves.

He said the arrangement would benefit both countries and help reduce energy costs worldwide.

"Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere," Trump added.

He also compared drug cartels operating in the region to the Islamic State group.

He said the United States had carried out dozens of strikes against boats used to transport drugs and had killed the leader of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

He called Mexico the centre of cartel violence but said Washington had a good relationship with the Mexican government and had made progress in confronting the groups.