September Is National Preparedness Month-Could You Keep Your House Running For 72 Hours Without Power?

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) September is National Preparedness Month, making this a good time to ask an uncomfortable question: Could your household function for three full days without electricity? A power outage sounds manageable until the refrigerator warms up, phones run low, the house gets dangerously hot or cold, and stores nearby cannot process cards.

The American Red Cross says major disasters are now occurring about once every two weeks, roughly twice as often as a decade ago, making preparation more than a storm-season exercise. A practical 72-hour power outage preparedness plan can help a family handle those first difficult days without panic or last-minute shopping.

Start With Water, Food, And The Basics

A useful 72-hour power outage preparedness plan starts with supplies you can use without electricity, including drinking water, shelf-stable food, flashlights, batteries, medications, a manual can opener, and phone-charging options. The American Red Cross emergency-kit guidance recommends one gallon of water per person per day and actually suggests keeping two weeks of food and water for a stay-at-home emergency, which goes well beyond a three-day minimum. For a family of four, even a basic three-day water reserve therefore means 12 gallons, before considering pets or unusually hot conditions.

Instead of buying an expensive premade emergency kit, add bottled water, canned meals, batteries, and other supplies to regular grocery trips and rotate them before they expire. Keep some cash in small bills, too, because a neighborhood store that remains open during an outage may temporarily lose internet access or electronic payment capability.

Your Refrigerator Has A Much Shorter Clock

Food loss is one of the hidden costs of an extended blackout, and the safe window is shorter than many households realize. According to the American Red Cross power-outage guidance, an unopened refrigerator generally keeps food cold for about four hours, while a full freezer can maintain temperature for roughly 48 hours, or about 24 hours when half full. That means a 72-hour outage can outlast both appliances' normal ability to protect perishable food, even when you rarely open the doors. The Red Cross advises discarding refrigerated perishables that have been above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or longer, so guessing by smell is not a reliable food-safety strategy. A refrigerator thermometer, cooler, ice, and a plan to eat refrigerated food first can potentially prevent both illness and unnecessary waste.

Backup Power Requires More Planning Than Buying A Generator

For some households, 72-hour power outage preparedness includes backup electricity, but buying a generator does not automatically mean you can safely power everything in your home. Consumer Reports recommends considering the starting and running wattage of essential appliances and using portable generators at least 20 feet from the home, with exhaust directed away from doors, windows, and air-conditioning units. Carbon monoxide is the critical danger: Consumer Reports reported in March 2026 that at least 770 people died from portable-generator-related CO poisoning from 2011 through 2021, while 92 deaths occurred in 2024 alone. Never run a gasoline generator in a house, basement, garage, carport, or other enclosed area, even if a door is open, and never use a male-to-male cord to backfeed electricity into household wiring. If you want a generator connected to home circuits, ask a qualified electrician about an appropriate transfer switch rather than improvising during an emergency.

Battery Backup Can Help, But Know Its Limits

Portable battery power stations avoid generator exhaust and can keep phones, lights, internet equipment, and certain small appliances operating, but their capacity is not unlimited. As of September 2026, Home Depot listings included a 1,024-watt-hour EcoFlow portable power station for about $499, illustrating the real cost of adding substantial battery backup to a preparedness plan. A family spending $499 should understand that a roughly 1-kWh battery is not equivalent to whole-house backup and may drain quickly when powering high-demand appliances. Before purchasing one, check both watt-hour capacity and maximum output, then compare those figures with the wattage and expected runtime of the devices you consider essential. For families on tighter budgets, several charged power banks for phones, rechargeable lights, and a battery-powered radio may provide more useful 72-hour power outage preparedness per dollar than attempting to run major appliances.

Three Days Of Preparation Can Change The First Three Days

A strong 72-hour power outage preparedness plan is less about buying survival gadgets and more about identifying weak points before the lights go out. Store water and shelf-stable food, protect medications, charge backup batteries, test flashlights, learn how to safely operate any generator, and decide which appliances actually need power. Review supplies every few months because batteries discharge, food expires, families change, and a generator that has sat untouched for years may not start when needed. National Preparedness Month is a useful reminder, but the real test comes when your home is dark and the outage restoration estimate keeps getting pushed back.

If the electricity went out tonight and stayed off for 72 hours, what would become your household's biggest problem first-food, water, heat, cooling, medical needs, or communication-and what are you doing about it now? Share your answer and preparedness tips in the comments.