Khushboo Patani Slams Bihar Assault, Questions Women's Safety In India

Former Indian Army officer and actor Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, has spoken out against the alleged assault of a Class 10 girl in Bihar's Jamui district, calling for stronger action against those involved in the incident.

The incident, which reportedly took place on September 19, has led to anger across social media. According to reports, two teenagers were returning from coaching classes when a group of people allegedly stopped and harassed them. A video of the incident was later circulated online.

Khushboo Patani Questions 'Vishwaguru' Aspiration

On Tuesday, Khushboo shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about the incident and questioned the state of women's safety. Calling the incident a matter of concern for the country, she asked how India could become a“Vishwaguru” if women were not treated with respect.“India aspires to become a great nation and a Vishwaguru, but can that happen when women are not respected? Look at the Bihar case, where a young man wearing a gamcha harassed a woman and a young man, behaved indecently with her, grabs the girl's private parts, beats them and engages in hooliganism,” she said in the video.

'Take this personally'

Khushboo also spoke strongly against the alleged accused and questioned the behaviour of people who object to young men and women spending time together. She suggested that such behaviour could come from personal insecurities and experiences of violence or mistreatment in their families. She also urged people in Bihar to“take this personally” and question the state of law and order and women's safety in the state.

Calls for Citizen Accountability

Khushboo said people should also look at their own role instead of blaming only the government.“And it is not just Bihar; women's dignity and safety are being compromised in other states as well. We need to take this personally and ask ourselves: if our state produces some of the most IAS and IPS officers, then why has our law and order system deteriorated? Can we keep blaming only the government? Shouldn't we also hold ourselves accountable? People make the government, and the government shapes the people, right? So shouldn't we look at ourselves as well?”

'Teach Them a Lesson Their Souls Tremble'

Khushboo further called for strict action against those allegedly involved in the incident. She said the accused should face consequences so that such acts are not repeated.“Inhe Aisa sabak mile ki inki rooh kaampe aur yeh aisi harkat doobara naa karen. Mera sanvidhaan mujhe pura hak deta hai ki main jaise chahun waise rahun. Tujhse poochkar nahi katungi apni zindagi mere bhai. Bachon se mat bhidh.“They should be taught such a lesson that their souls tremble and they never dare to do anything like this again. My Constitution gives me the complete right to live the way I want. I do not need to ask you how I should live my life, my brother. Don't mess with children).”

Police Register POCSO Case, NCW Takes Cognisance

Police have registered a case under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and arrest the remaining suspects. The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought action from the Bihar Police.

Authorities have also started action against social media accounts sharing footage that could reveal the identities of the minors. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)