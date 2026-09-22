Soha Ali Khan Remembers Father Mansoor Ali Khan On 15Th Death Anniversary

Actor Soha Ali Khan remembered her 'Abba', the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi – fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, 15 years after he passed away in 2011. In an emotional post, Soha wrote,“My Abba. 15 years without you. Sometimes I wonder if I'm imagining my memories of you. But perhaps that is what memory is - love, recreating what it cannot bear to lose.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

She shared a series of pictures, showing her paying tribute to her late father along with her daughter, Inaaya. The actor could be seen seated in front of her father's photograph, with candles and flowers offered in homage. Little Inaaya also appeared praying to her late grandfather.

Inaaya's Heartwarming Letter

Soha also shared a heartwarming letter, written by her daughter.“I hope you have a lovely death anniversary in heaven. I hope I can someday see your spirit in real life. I am grateful to be a part of your family and I must complement you of your daughter, as well as your cricket skills – Inaaya,” the letter read.

Saba Pataudi's Tribute

The actor's sister, Saba Pataudi also paid a heartfelt tribute to their father and wrote, "15 years.... and I miss you still. Its like a dream, as I sense you're here. And yet you're not. Love you always, My Abba."

Remembering 'Tiger' Pataudi

Mansoor Ali Khan, who was popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, passed away on September 22, 2011, after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70 when he breathed his last.

He was the Indian team's youngest captain at the age of 21. His father, the Nawab of Bhopal, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, was also a famous cricketer. Mansoor got married to Sharmila Tagore in 1966. They have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. (ANI)

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