

SpaceXAI's enterprise-focused Grok Bot surpassed 418,000 weekly active users within its first month of release, growing 24% week-over-week.

Grok Bot acts as an autonomous digital worker that can handle workplace workflows like updating databases, processing invoices, and resolving software bugs. Wall Street is closely tracking the rising market for AI agents, drawing early adoption parallels to OpenAI's ChatGPT breakout in 2022.

SpaceXAI's workplace artificial intelligence agent, Grok Bot, reached more than 400,000 weekly users approximately one month after its debut, signaling steady early demand for the firm's enterprise software push.

According to internal presentation materials disclosed during a recent industry event in London viewed by Bloomberg, Grok Bot recorded 418,000 active users for the week ending Sept. 14. The figure represents a 24% increase compared to the previous week.

Grok's Enterprise AI Focus

Unveiled in mid-August, Grok Bot is designed to function as an autonomous, persistent virtual employee rather than a traditional conversational chatbot. The tool can execute complex administrative, financial, and operational tasks, including managing email correspondence, updating sales databases, processing client invoices, organizing schedules, and filing software bug reports.

Grok Bot is distinct from SpaceXAI's flagship conversational model, Grok. To target commercial clients, SpaceXAI has bundled Grok Bot across multiple tiered enterprise AI subscription plans while also offering it as a standalone application.

The product rollout follows a broader strategic push by SpaceXAI to strengthen its position against rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic PBC. Over the past quarter, the firm acquired AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion and rolled out its specialized Grok 4.5 and Grok 4.7 models to handle prolonged, multi-step technical tasks.

Meta Muse Sees Rising Consumer Interest

While SpaceXAI focuses on business automation, Meta Platforms Inc. has sparked consumer interest with its flagship consumer AI agent, Meta Muse. After its Sept. 8 launch, Meta Muse surged to the No. 1 spot in free app rankings on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, outpacing popular consumer platforms like ChatGPT.

Data from Sensor Tower indicates that Meta Muse surpassed 902,000 downloads within its first six days alone. Analysts point to its free, consumer-facing accessibility and integration across Meta's ecosystem-including WhatsApp and Shopify checkout options-as major catalysts behind its viral expansion.

The rapid, simultaneous uptake of both specialized enterprise agents like Grok Bot and consumer-facing apps like Meta Muse highlights growing market confidence in agentic artificial intelligence, drawing industry comparisons to the initial adoption surge of ChatGPT in late 2022.

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