MSI Selected As Featured Surface Provider For 2026 Serenbe Showhouse

Presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the showhouse brings together nine talented designers in an exciting showcase of the most on-trend styles in interior design. Located in the Overlook hamlet of Serenbe, the 2026 Serenbe Showhouse is designed by Serenbe Planning & Design and built by Phillip Clark Custom Homes.

The 2026 Serenbe Showhouse will be open October 1–25, 2026, Thursday through Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Location:

260 Winston Way

Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

Visit the showhouse for an exclusive opportunity to experience several stunning MSI materials showcased throughout this luxurious design destination. Buy tickets here.

Filled with open space and natural light, the showhouse is a masterpiece of comfortable, modern living surrounded by the area's natural environment while embracing Serenbe's mission to connect people, nature, and art. As part of this year's event, the 13th Serenbe Showhouse will support the Art Farm's Creative Residency Program and benefit the Decorative Arts Fellowship, awarded to an emerging artist in the interior design field.









MSI products featured throughout the showhouse include:

QTM Engineered Surfaces



Calacatta Aravine, Baths 2 & 4 Travataj, Laundry & Bath 3



Porcelain Wall Tile



Folk Pearl Fluted Porcelain Tile, Bath 2 Walls Gems Latte Fluted Porcelain Tile, Bath 4 Walls



Natural Stone Wall Tile:



Arabescato Venato Marble 2x12 Stacked Tile, Laundry Room Floor & Backsplash

Athena Gold Lola Marble Tile, Bath 3

Athena Gold 4x12 Marble Tile, Bath 3

Cecily Pattern Marble Tile, Bath 2 Floor Winslow Weave Marble Tile, Bath 4 Floor



“The Serenbe Showhouse is a beautiful example of how surface materials can shape the feeling of a home,” said Emily Holle, Director of Trend & Design at MSI.“We're proud to see MSI products featured throughout a space that celebrates thoughtful design, natural surroundings, and creative expression.”

Can't make it to Serenbe? Visit our Atlanta showroom to see MSI's full product assortment any time of the year.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for the QTM Studio Collection in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of engineered surfaces, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit .

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Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

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