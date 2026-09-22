AFA Launches Association Partners Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air & Space Forces Association launched theat its Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md. AFA signed memorandums of understanding with three organizations serving the Air Force and Space Force community. Under the agreements, AFA extends membership benefits to each partner organization and advocates on behalf of members the groups share.

AFA President & CEO Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.), signed the agreements alongside leaders from each organization:



Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary - Maj. Gen. Regena M. Aye (Ret.), CEO & National Commander

U.S. Air Force Academy Association & Foundation - Mark Hille, President & CEO Arnold Air Society/Silver Wings - Brig. Gen. Jimmy R. Canlas, USAF (Ret.), Executive Director

The program builds on AFA Mission Membership, the no-cost membership tier AFA launched in March as the centerpiece of its push to reach 1 million members by 2031. Eligible members of each partner organization qualify for AFA Mission Membership. Membership connects them to more than 350,000 AFA members and to AFA chapters nationwide. It also adds their weight to AFA's advocacy for the Air Force and Space Force and its support of Airmen, Guardians, and their Families.

Partner organizations gain a presence at AFA's conferences and in co-branded campaigns. Each can also direct its members to AFA programs, events, and chapters that complement its own offerings.

“Every one of these partnerships is a force multiplier,” said AFA President & CEO Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.).“These organizations reach people we would not otherwise reach-cadets, graduates, families, volunteers in every state. Bringing them under the AFA banner means a louder voice on Capitol Hill for Airmen and Guardians. We are all stronger for it-members, the partner organizations, and AFA.”

“Through the AFA Association Partners Program, we are creating new pathways for people to connect with AFA and with one another around a shared commitment to our Airmen, Guardians, and their Families,” said Abigail Remy, AFA's Director of Membership.“Working with mission-aligned organizations widens access and introduces more people to what AFA offers. This is about more than growing membership-it is about building a stronger, more connected community around the Air Force and Space Force mission.”

AFA is seeking additional partners among organizations serving Active, Guard, and Reserve members, veterans and transitioning service members, cadets and ROTC programs, military families, and the defense industry. More information is available at afa.org/association-partners.

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on airpower and spacepower. With more than 350,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air Force and Space Force as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air Force and Space Force.

CONTACT: Patrick Fish Air & Space Forces Association...