Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Lincoln Education Services Corp. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
According to the complaint, the company issued false and misleading statements to the investing public. Specifically, Lincoln's admissions process was unable to successfully transition prospective enrollees into active students, causing the company to experience a substantial decline in actual student starts relative to enrollment figures. In light of these circumstances, the company's public assertions were materially deceptive and inaccurate throughout the class period. When these underlying operational issues were ultimately disclosed to the market, investors incurred significant financial losses.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
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310-692-8883
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