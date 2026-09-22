WSP Announces Decision To Withdraw Proposed Offer For Arcadis N.V.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation"), one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, today announces, following careful consideration, that it will not pursue a public offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Arcadis N.V. (“Arcadis”).

WSP remains convinced that a combination of WSP and Arcadis would offer a compelling strategic rationale and generate substantial benefits for all stakeholders, including shareholders, clients and employees of Arcadis and WSP.

WSP was unable to engage with Arcadis regarding the terms of a potential transaction. WSP continues to believe that the value creation opportunity underlying a combination of Arcadis and WSP can only be realized through a negotiated transaction supported by the Arcadis boards. Without such engagement, WSP is not positioned to further advance a transaction.

“We approached Arcadis with a clear conviction regarding the strategic and industrial merits of a combination between our two organizations. While those merits remain strategically compelling, meaningful engagement is a necessary prerequisite to advancing a transaction. WSP continues to take a disciplined approach to acquisitions to maximize shareholder value and remains confident in its ongoing ability to capture future opportunities and deliver on its strategic ambitions,” said Alexandre L'Heureux, President and CEO of WSP Global.

For more information, please contact:

Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

...

Phone: 438-843-7317



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is not based on historical or current facts and may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not statements of fact, including references to assumptions.



Forward-looking statements made by WSP in this document include, without limitation, statements about a potential transaction with Arcadis and the benefits and opportunities of such potential transaction.



Forward-looking statements made by WSP are based on a number of assumptions believed by WSP to be reasonable as at the date hereof, including assumptions set out through this press release and including, without limitation, the following principal assumptions regarding the potential transaction with Arcadis and its related benefits and opportunities: WSP's ability to retain and attract new business, achieve synergies and maintain market position arising from successful integration plans relating to the potential transaction; WSP's ability to complete the integration of Arcadis within anticipated time periods and at expected cost levels; WSP's ability to attract and retain key employees in connection with the potential transaction; Management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the potential transaction and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics; and Management's expectations in relation to the future performance and economic conditions and other factors in relation to Arcadis.



Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, investors should specifically consider various risk factors, which, if realized, could cause WSP's actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the possibility for the potential transaction; failure to implement sufficient corporate and business initiatives; increases in real estate costs; the deterioration of our financial position or net cash position; our working capital requirements; our accounts receivable; our increased indebtedness and raising capital; the impairment of long-lived assets; our foreign currency exposure; our income taxes; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by WSP with securities regulators or securities commissions or other documents that WSP makes public, which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.



These and other risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in section 20,“Risk Factors” of WSP's MD&A for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and as supplemented by section 17,“Risk Factors” of WSP's MD&A for the second quarter ended June 26, 2026, which are available on SEDAR+ at and which sections are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect because of the risks associated with our business, industry and global economy and of the assumptions made in relation to these risks. As such, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with forward-looking statements.



The forward-looking statements contained in this press release describe WSP's expectations as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required under Canadian securities laws, WSP does not assume any obligation to publicly update or to revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. WSP may also make oral forward-looking statements from time to time. WSP advises that the above paragraphs and the risk factors set forth in section 20,“Risk factors” of WSP's MD&A for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, and as supplemented by section 17,“Risk Factors” of WSP's MD&A for the second quarter ended June 26, 2026 should be read for a description of certain factors that could cause the actual results of WSP to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in any oral forward- looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, uniting its multidisciplinary expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together, they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, mining, and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).

This is a public announcement by WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (" WSP "). This press release is issued pursuant to Section 4 paragraph 3 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.