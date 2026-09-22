Deadline Alert: DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. (“DICK's” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DKS ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 25, 2026, Dick's reported second-quarter 2026 results, including revenue of $1.73 billion from Foot Locker, falling well short of analysts' estimates of $1.81 billion. Additionally, Dick's reduced its net sales guidance for full-year 2026 to a range between $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion (down from $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion), and disclosed that it expected Foot Locker's proforma comparable sales to yield a range of negative 2.0% to 0.0% for the year-down from Dick's prior forecast of 1.5% to 3% growth.

In the related press release, Dick's Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors Edward W. Stack disclosed that the athletic footwear marketplace had become “increasingly promotional,” which significantly impacted the Foot Locker business because of its“greater exposure to legacy footwear” and“dependence on footwear launch and retro product.”

On this news, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. stock price fell $55.02 or 30.68%, to close at $124.31 on August 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Dicks cleanup efforts concerning Foot Lockers inventory were not complete, and, in fact, Foot Locker remained saddled with unproductive and stagnant legacy footwear; (2) Foot Locker heavily relied on legacy footwear products that were particularly vulnerable to intensifying promotional pressures across the athletic footwear industry; (3) in turn, Dicks was significantly exposed to an industry-wide environment of excess inventory and resulting promotional activity; (4) accordingly, Dicks was unable to achieve the sales growth, margins, and profits it touted to investors; and (5) as a result of the above, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 3, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .