William Deihl, founder of Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center in Phoenix, Arizona, marks five consecutive years of Phoenix recognition while expanding his national presence in hypnosis, education, media, and training.

Five-time Phoenix honoree William Deihl expands national visibility through hypnosis, media, education, training, and more than 12,000 session hours.

- Dr. William Deihl, Founder of Doc HypnosisPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix-based third-generation hypnotist builds broader visibility through professional recognition, media, education, training and more than 12,000 hypnosis session hoursPHOENIX, AZ - September 2026 - After five consecutive years of recognition for hypnotherapy in Phoenix, William Deihl, founder of Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center, is continuing to build a broader national presence through professional honors, media, education, training and public speaking.Doc Hypnosis has received five consecutive Best of Phoenix hypnotherapy honors from 2022 through 2026. Deihl has also received Best in Arizona Doctors recognition, inclusion in Marquis Who's Who and selection as Top 100 Registry's 2026 Man of the Year for outstanding achievement in hypnosis.For Deihl, however, the significance of the recognition is not simply the number of awards.It is the progression behind them.What began as a Phoenix-based hypnosis practice has developed into a broader platform that now includes a multi-practitioner wellness center, professional training, keynote speaking, radio, podcasting and continuing education around hypnosis, human behavior and personal change.“Recognition means more to me when it reflects years of doing the work consistently,” Deihl said.“I never wanted to build something that was known simply because it was marketed well. I wanted Doc Hypnosis to become known because people could see a history of experience, education, service and results.”Five Consecutive Years of Phoenix Hypnotherapy RecognitionDoc Hypnosis Wellness Center is based in Phoenix, Arizona, where Deihl has lived for more than three decades.The practice has received five consecutive Best of Phoenix hypnotherapy honors from 2022 through 2026, creating a multi-year record of local recognition in one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States.Deihl says the consistency matters more than a single award.“One recognition can be exciting,” he said.“Five years in a row tells a different story. It tells me that we have continued showing up, continued serving people and continued improving what we do.”Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center provides personalized hypnosis and complementary wellness services for adults seeking help with stress, overthinking, sleep habits, smoking and vaping cessation, confidence, fears, unwanted behaviors, performance concerns and significant personal change.The practice is built around individualized sessions rather than a one-size-fits-all script.Deihl believes that distinction is central to the growth of Doc Hypnosis.“People may walk through the door using the same words to describe what they want to change,” he said.“But the pattern behind that experience can be very different from one person to another. My job is not to fit people into a script. It is to understand the person sitting in front of me.”From Phoenix Recognition to National VisibilityOver time, Deihl's professional recognition has extended beyond Arizona.In 2026, Top 100 Registry named him Man of the Year for outstanding achievement in hypnosis, a recognition that added a national dimension to the local and statewide honors already associated with his work.He has also been included in Marquis Who's Who and recognized through Best in Arizona Doctors.Together, those distinctions have contributed to a wider professional profile that increasingly extends beyond the walls of his Phoenix office.Deihl's work now encompasses individual hypnosis sessions, professional speaking, training, media appearances, radio and educational programs focused on subconscious patterns, personal change, communication and human performance.“What interests me now is how much of what I see in hypnosis applies outside the hypnosis office,” Deihl said.“The same patterns that affect habits and confidence also show up in leadership, performance, communication and decision-making.”That broader perspective has helped move Deihl's work into corporate and educational settings.His keynote presentations focus on human behavior, workplace stress, communication, performance, subconscious patterns and the gap between knowing what to do and actually doing it.More Than 12,000 Hours of Hypnosis ExperienceDeihl's growing visibility is supported by more than 12,000 professional hypnosis session hours.That experience represents thousands of individual conversations, behavioral patterns and personal goals.For Deihl, that repetition has become one of the most valuable parts of his professional education.“After thousands of hours with people, you start seeing recurring themes,” he said.“Different careers, different ages, different circumstances, but many people struggle with some version of the same thing: they understand what they want to do, but some automatic pattern keeps pulling them in another direction.”That observation now influences not only his hypnosis work but also his speaking and training.Deihl has increasingly focused on what he calls the“knowing-doing gap” - the distance between intellectually knowing what should change and consistently behaving differently.The concept applies to habits, business, leadership, stress management, confidence, communication and performance.“The interesting question is rarely just, 'What do you know?'” Deihl said.“The better question is, 'What keeps happening automatically even though you know better?' That is where change becomes interesting.”A Third-Generation Hypnosis LegacyDeihl's professional path is also rooted in a family history of hypnosis.He is a third-generation hypnotist.His grandfather was introduced to hypnosis through chiropractic training, and his father became certified in hypnosis in 1966.Years later, Deihl carried that family tradition into his own professional work.Today, he combines that legacy with experience in communication, education, business, nutrition, wellness and human behavior.His current work includes hypnosis, training and professional education around multiple approaches to subconscious change.The family connection has shaped the way Deihl views the profession.“For me, hypnosis was never just something mysterious that happened on a stage,” he said.“It was something I knew had a serious history in my family. As I grew professionally, I became more interested in what happens when hypnosis is used thoughtfully and individually.”Training and Education Become a Larger Part of the MissionAs Deihl's national profile has grown, teaching has become a larger part of his work.He trains hypnotists and speaks at professional hypnosis conferences on advanced applications of hypnosis and communication.His educational work is designed to help practitioners move beyond rigid scripts and better understand how subconscious patterns, language and individualized questioning can influence change.Deihl also teaches the Swan Protocol, an ideomotor-based hypnosis approach developed by Bob Burns that uses structured subconscious communication.His increasing involvement in professional education reflects a broader goal: helping raise the level of understanding around modern hypnosis.“I think the future of hypnosis depends on education,” Deihl said.“The public needs better information, and practitioners need to keep developing their skills. The more accurately we explain what hypnosis is and what it is not, the stronger the profession becomes.”Hypno Life Brings Hypnosis to a Broader AudienceAnother major part of Deihl's expansion has been media.He co-hosts Hypno Life: Train Your Mind. Change Your Life., a weekly radio show airing Saturdays on 1100 KFNX, The Pulse of Arizona, alongside Dr. Jennifer Couldry, founder of Soul Echo Therapy.The program explores hypnosis, habits, stress, communication, relationships, personal change and human performance.The show also extends beyond terrestrial radio through podcast and digital distribution.Deihl views Hypno Life as an opportunity to make hypnosis more understandable to people who may have little experience with the field.“One of the biggest obstacles hypnosis has always faced is misunderstanding,” he said.“Radio gives us an opportunity to have longer conversations about what hypnosis actually looks like when it is used in real life.”The show supports a broader educational goal shared by Deihl and Couldry: helping people understand the relationship between automatic patterns, subconscious responses and intentional change.Doc Hypnosis Grows Beyond a Solo PracticeDoc Hypnosis has also evolved from an individual practice into a multi-practitioner wellness center.The center includes professionals with different specialties and complementary approaches, while maintaining a shared focus on personalized service and professional standards.Deihl personally selects and vets practitioners who work under the Doc Hypnosis umbrella.He says that growth must never come at the expense of individual attention.“Someone working with Doc Hypnosis represents more than a name on a website,” Deihl said.“I want to understand how that person works, how they communicate and whether I would trust them with someone I personally cared about.”The practice includes Dr. Jennifer Couldry, founder of Soul Echo Therapy, whose work includes Certified Hypnotherapy, Advanced Sound Therapy, breathwork and IEMT.The broader team allows the center to serve people with different needs, goals and preferences while preserving the individualized approach on which Doc Hypnosis was built.Phoenix Remains the FoundationEven as Deihl's work expands nationally, Phoenix remains the center of the Doc Hypnosis story.The practice is headquartered in Phoenix and serves clients from across Arizona, while virtual sessions allow appropriate clients to work with the center from outside the immediate area.Deihl says he wants Phoenix to remain closely associated with the Doc Hypnosis brand.“This is where the practice grew,” he said.“This is where the community supported us, where we built our reputation and where we continue doing the work every week.”The five consecutive Phoenix recognitions therefore represent more than awards.They mark a timeline.They show the progression from a local practice to a wider professional platform.Professional Recognition at a GlanceWilliam Deihl is a third-generation hypnotist, author, trainer, speaker, radio host and founder of Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center in Phoenix, Arizona.His professional history includes:Five consecutive Best of Phoenix hypnotherapy honors, 2022–2026Best in Arizona Doctors recognitionTop 100 Registry 2026 Man of the Year for outstanding achievement in hypnosisInclusion in Marquis Who's WhoMore than 12,000 professional hypnosis session hoursThird-generation family history in hypnosisFounder of Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center in Phoenix, ArizonaProfessional hypnosis trainer and educatorProfessional keynote speaker on human behavior and performanceCo-host of Hypno Life: Train Your Mind. Change Your Life. on 1100 KFNXBBB A+ rated businessSeveral of those recognitions and professional milestones are already being reproduced across independent media and press-distribution sites, increasing the number of third-party sources connecting Deihl with Doc Hypnosis, Phoenix, hypnosis and professional recognition.The Next Chapter: National Education, Media and Professional LeadershipFor Deihl, the next stage is less about collecting awards and more about expanding the reach of the work behind them.His focus continues to broaden across individual hypnosis, practitioner training, professional speaking, media and public education.He believes hypnosis is increasingly relevant to larger conversations about human behavior, automatic decision-making, stress, performance and change.“We live in a world with more information than people have ever had,” Deihl said.“Yet people still struggle to do the things they already know would help them. That tells me information alone is not enough.”That idea is now central to Deihl's speaking and educational work.Whether he is working with an individual client, teaching hypnotists or speaking to a professional audience, the question remains similar:What happens when conscious intention and automatic behavior are no longer moving in the same direction?For Deihl, that question has become the bridge between traditional hypnosis and a much larger conversation about human performance.Recognition Built Over TimeFive consecutive years of Phoenix recognition, statewide visibility and national honors have created a growing public record around Deihl and Doc Hypnosis.But Deihl says the goal is not simply to appear more frequently in search results.It is to build a body of work that remains credible when people look more closely.“I want someone who searches my name five years from now to see a consistent story,” he said.“Phoenix. Hypnosis. Education. Experience. Professional growth. Helping people change.”That consistency, Deihl believes, matters more than any individual headline.“Recognition is valuable,” he said.“But the work has to come first. Everything else should simply make that work easier for people to find.”About William DeihlWilliam Deihl is a third-generation hypnotist, author, professional trainer, speaker, radio host and founder of Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center in Phoenix, Arizona.He has accumulated more than 12,000 professional hypnosis session hours and has received recognition locally, statewide and nationally.His work focuses on personalized hypnosis, subconscious patterns, human behavior, communication, personal change and performance.Deihl also trains hypnosis professionals and speaks to corporate, educational and professional audiences about automatic behavior, stress, communication, performance and the knowing-doing gap.He co-hosts Hypno Life: Train Your Mind. Change Your Life. on 1100 KFNX, The Pulse of Arizona.About Doc Hypnosis Wellness CenterDoc Hypnosis Wellness Center is a Phoenix, Arizona hypnosis and complementary wellness practice founded by third-generation hypnotist William Deihl.The center provides individualized hypnotherapy and complementary wellness services for adults seeking support with stress, overthinking, sleep habits, smoking and vaping cessation, confidence, fears, unwanted behaviors, sports and professional performance, and meaningful personal change.The practice serves clients in Phoenix and throughout Arizona, with virtual sessions available when appropriate.For more information about William Deihl or Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center, visit DocHypnosis.Media ContactWilliam DeihlFounder, Doc Hypnosis Wellness CenterPhoenix, ArizonaWebsite: DocHypnosisMedia interviews, keynote speaking, podcast appearances and professional education inquiries are welcome.

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William Deihl of Doc Hypnosis Expands National Recognition After Five Years of Phoenix Hypnotherapy Honors News Provided By Doc Hypnosis September 22, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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