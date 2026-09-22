Archivist AI Opens Free Public Beta For Its New Mobile App

Your campaign in your pocket and at your fingertips a the new Archivist AI mobile app

Session recaps, timelines, quest logs, and AI chatbot move from the browser to the pocket, as the free iOS and Android beta opens through October 31

- Greg Wood, co-founder of Archivist LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Archivist AI, the campaign memory platform built for tabletop roleplaying game groups, today opened the public beta of Archivist Mobile, a native iOS and Android app that brings campaign recaps, timelines, quest logs, and full campaign records out of the browser and onto players' phones. The beta is free to join through October 31, 2026.Archivist has spent the last year turning session content into clean, searchable campaign records, and that does not change here. What changes is where a group can reach it. Archivist Mobile carries over the recaps, timelines, quest logs, and campaign browser that groups already rely on, built for a phone screen interface.Campaign memory that travels with the tableArchivist Mobile can record and process session audio directly from a phone, bringing the same automated note-taking features, such as recaps and built-for-you compendium, that groups already use on the web. Recording still requires consent from everyone at the table before it starts, the same as it does on Archivist's other capture paths.Quests, characters, and everything else, in your pocketThe app also brings Archivist's Quest Log and full campaign browser to mobile. Characters, items, locations, and factions are all searchable from a phone, so a player can settle an argument about a faction's name, or check what a quest actually asked for, without opening a laptop.Archie goes mobileArchie, Archivist's AI assistant, answers campaign questions inside the mobile app the same way it does on the web – now available for a quick lookup between rounds, or when the night's host produces the 'pizza of many toppings'magical item.“Most of what people ask Archivist happens between sessions, but a surprising amount happens during the game,” said Greg Wood, co-founder of Archivist.“Pulling up recaps, open quests, and Archie himself onto a mobile App has been one of the most frequently requested developments.”AvailabilityArchivist Mobile is available now as a free public beta for iOS and Android through October 31, 2026. iOS users can join by installing TestFlight and using the public invite link; Android users can join through the Google Play testing program with their Google Play account. Beta software may contain bugs, and some account and billing tasks still require the web app. More details on the mobile app can be found on the Archivist AI website: mobile-beta. Users should review Archivist's Privacy Policy and account deletion options before joining, and can send feedback to....About Archivist AIArchivist AI is the campaign memory platform built for tabletop roleplaying game groups. Founded in 2025 by Greg Wood and Greg Harzelak, Archivist captures, organizes, and surfaces everything that happens across a campaign – session transcripts, character histories, factions, quests, locations, and world lore – so players and Game Masters can spend their time at the table instead of managing notes. Archivist supports more than 250 RPG systems, has processed more than 25,000 sessions, and integrates with Discord, Foundry VTT, Obsidian, and other tools through its MCP platform. The company has publicly committed to never building an AI Game Master. More information is available at myarchivist.

Greg Wood

Archivist AI LLC

+1 650-773-6171

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Archivist AI Opens Free Public Beta for Its New Mobile App News Provided By Archivist AI LLC September 22, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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