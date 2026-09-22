Gujarat Guv Urges Filmmakers To Promote Natural Farming, Tone Down Violence On Screen

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Sep 22 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday urged the film industry to use its reach to encourage natural farming, environmental protection and healthier lifestyles, while calling for greater emphasis on themes of unity, love, tolerance and brotherhood rather than violence.

Addressing the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony at Ekta Nagar, Devvrat said cinema has a unique ability to bring difficult subjects to people in a simple, accessible way and can therefore influence social attitudes.

“You are the people who have made a major contribution towards binding India together in the bond of unity. I congratulate all of you for this,” he said while addressing filmmakers, actors, technicians and award winners gathered for the ceremony.

The Governor said the film fraternity should also respond to growing concerns over health and environmental degradation.

“Through films, you and we should work to inspire people towards natural farming. Whatever methods can be adopted to protect the environment should be used to inspire future generations,” Devvrat said.

He advocated food habits that would help people live healthy, disease-free lives and said, "India is progressing in several fields as it moves towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'."

Devvrat has been a prominent advocate of natural farming in Gujarat.

In June this year, Devvrat had also said that excessive use of chemical fertilisers is reducing soil fertility and warned that corrective measures were needed to protect future generations' access to safe food and water.

At the ceremony, he linked his appeal for natural farming to what he described as worsening health concerns.“Today, our young generation and all of us are progressing in every respect, but we are becoming very weak from the perspective of health,” he said.

He mentioned cancer, diabetes, heart attacks and pancreatic failure while arguing that environmental deterioration was one of the major concerns requiring attention.

Devvrat then turned to cinema's potential social influence, urging filmmakers to draw on India's cultural values.

“Through our films, I believe we can reduce the depiction of violence to some extent and promote unity, love, tolerance and brotherhood among people, so that we can help one another and every individual in the country moves forward with a sense of commitment to the nation,” he said.

He cited values including ahimsa, satya, asteya, brahmacharya and aparigraha, along with shauch, santosh, tap and swadhyaya, and said cinema could convey them.

“Cinema reaches people's hearts. Through your medium, you can simplify difficult subjects and take them to the people in an easy and accessible manner,” Devvrat said.

He also described the National Film Awards being held at Ekta Nagar as "significant", noting that the ceremony had been moved outside Delhi for the first time in decades.

The 72nd awards recognised achievements in Indian cinema for 2024, with winners from feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema being honoured.

Devvrat congratulated the award winners and welcomed the film fraternity to Gujarat, saying the industry's ability to reach audiences across linguistic and regional boundaries could be used to "convey messages to future generations".