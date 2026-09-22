K'taka: Union Ministers Hail Anant Nag On Dadasaheb Phalke Award

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 22 (IANS) Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday congratulated veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, calling the honour a fitting recognition of his five decades of contributions to the Kannada film industry.

Joshi said Anant Nag had enriched Kannada cinema through his memorable performances over the past five decades and described him as not only a distinguished actor but also a senior figure in the world of art.

“It is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas that Anant Nag received the highest honour in Indian cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, from President Droupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony in New Delhi,” Joshi said.

The Union Minister added that Anant Nag had made an immense contribution to Kannada cinema through his exceptional acting, distinctive personality and portrayal of diverse characters. He said the award recognised the veteran actor's sustained contribution and service to the film industry.

Anant Nag has had a long, influential career in Kannada cinema, portraying a wide range of characters over several decades. His performances have earned him recognition as one of the Kannada film industry's prominent actors.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honour in Indian cinema and is presented for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated:“I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to veteran Kannada film actor Anant Nag on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

He further said:“In my view, this is an immensely joyful and memorable moment for the people of Karnataka. After the legendary Rajkumar, Anant Nag is the second Kannada actor to receive this prestigious award, further enhancing the pride and glory of Karnataka.”

Anant Nag, born on September 4, 1948, began his acting career in theatre before entering films and went on to become one of the most respected actors in Kannada cinema. He has acted in a wide range of films, portraying diverse characters in serious dramas, comedies and socially relevant movies. He has also worked in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, as well as television.

He has received several major honours for his contribution to Indian cinema, including the Padma Bhushan. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest cinema honour, recognises his long-standing contribution to the film industry.