Warangal, Adilabad Airports Should Be Symbols Of Telangana's Culture: CM Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday emphasised that the upcoming airports at Warangal and Adilabad, as well as the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, should be symbols of Telangana's rich culture.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a study of the architectural and sculptural styles of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Ramappa Temple, and Pillalamarri Temple, which embody the state's history and culture and to incorporate the Telangana heritage in the new constructions.

The Chief Minister held a review on the construction of Adilabad and Warangal airports and the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi.

Reviewing the designs for the Adilabad and Warangal airports and the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, the Chief Minister suggested several modifications to elevate the Telangana culture, sculpture, and architectural styles in the construction of the airports.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on various logistical issues at the airport sites, including the shifting of power lines, diversion of streams and roads, and the relocation of BSNL lines and drinking water supply pipelines.

CM Revanth Reddy issued several directives to the officials on the construction of roads along the airport compound walls and connecting them to nearby district, state, and national highways.

The Chief Minister cautioned that numerous complications would arise if the departments execute the works in their purview without coordination with other wings. The Energy, R&B, Drinking Water Supply, and Irrigation departments were ordered to hold a meeting with BSNL officials to ensure that the works proceed concurrently without any interruption.

Revanth Reddy stressed that a comprehensive plan should be formulated taking into account both current and future needs during the execution of the projects. Diversion of the water bodies, shifting of the tanks and constructing them within or near the airport premises to facilitate the diversion was discussed in the meeting. The CM ordered the officials to develop a wider road network connecting the airports and nearby major highways.

Meanwhile, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, demanding that the proposed Mamnoor Airport in Warangal be named after Moulvi Syed Alauddin, a brave freedom fighter and native of undivided Warangal district, associated with Hyderabad's resistance to British rule during the 1857 uprising.

Owaisi wrote that Moulvi Syed Alauddin, along with Turrebaz Khan, led the historic resistance against the British Residency in Hyderabad on July 17, 1857. He was subsequently captured and imprisoned in the Cellular Jail.“His contribution represents an important chapter in the history of Hyderabad and the freedom struggle in South India. Naming the airport after Moulvi Syed Alauddin would be a fitting tribute to his courage and sacrifice and would also ensure that the legacy of a largely unsung freedom fighter is remembered by future generations,” he said.