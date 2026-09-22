MP: Police Mediate Jabalpur Temple Row Over Alleged Muslim-Owned Shops

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Sep 22 (IANS) Police intervened and defused a dispute at a temple in Jabalpur after objections were raised over alleged shops run by Muslim traders during the ongoing Ganesh festival, an officer said on Tuesday.

The dispute surfaced at the Shri Siddh Ganesh Hanuman Temple in the Gwarighat area, where Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers protested late Monday night, alleging that non-Hindus had been allowed to set up shops on the temple premises.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the dispute.

“During the Ganesh festival, some people complained that the shops set up there were owned by Muslim traders. Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot,” Sharma told IANS.

He said the temple committee controlled the premises and had the authority to decide who could set up shops there.

“The matter was resolved through mutual counsel and persuasion. After mediation, both parties were pacified, and the situation is peaceful and under control,” the officer said.

The temple committee has denied allegations that it had granted permission to non-Hindu traders to operate shops on its premises. The protesters had objected to the alleged presence of Muslim traders and questioned the allotment of temporary shops during the festival. Their protest led to a gathering at the temple premises late Monday night, following which police intervened.

According to police, they held discussions with those involved and brought the dispute under control without any untoward incident.

“No complaint regarding violence or any other untoward incident has been received so far. The situation at the temple is normal,” a police official said.

The temple sees large gatherings of devotees during the Ganesh festival, with temporary stalls set up to cater to visitors. Police said they are monitoring the situation and would take appropriate action if they receive any specific complaint about a violation of the law.

The incident comes amid heightened vigilance at religious places and festival venues during the ongoing festive season, particularly at locations witnessing large gatherings.