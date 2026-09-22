Tashkent 2027 Medal Programme And Qualification Criteria Announced
The Tashkent 2027 event programme will retain all events from the New Delhi 2025 World Championships while expanding to feature 16 additional medal events, bringing the total to 202 (111 men's, 90 women's and one mixed), the highest number at a World Championships since London 2017. All 164 medal events on the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games programme are included.
Five new medal events have been added to Tashkent 2027, whilst 11 medal events result from the separation of existing events from the New Delhi 2025 programme, World Para Athletics informed in a release on Tuesday.
The complete medal event programme, including eligible Sport Classes, and the full qualification criteria, including the Minimum Entry Standards, can be found here.
More than 1,300 athletes from over 100 nations are expected to compete at the World Championships, making it the largest single Para sport event in the Paralympic cycle leading to LA28 and the largest ever held in Uzbekistan.
New events
Men's 100m T61
Men's 200m T47
Men's discus throw F53
Women's 100m T61
Women's 800m T20
Separated events (eligible classes in brackets)
Original event: Men's 100m T63 (T42, T63)
Separated events:
Men's 100m T42
Men's 100m T63
Original event: Men's 400m T62 (T43, T62)
Separated events:
Men's 400m T43
Men's 400m T62
Original event: Men's long jump T63 (T42, T61, T63)
Separated events:
Men's long jump T42
Men's long jump T63 (T61, T63)
Original event: Men's high jump T63 (T42, T63)
Separated events:
Men's high jump T42
Men's high jump T63
Original event: Men's high jump T64 (T44, T64)
Separated events:
Men's high jump T44
Men's high jump T64
Original event: Men's shot put F63 (F42, F61, F63)
Separated events:
Men's shot put F42
Men's shot put F63 (F61, F63)
Original event: Women's 100m T63 (T42, T63)
Separated events:
Women's 100m T42
Women's 100m T63
Original event: Women's long jump T63 (T42, T61, T63)
Separated events:
Women's long jump T42
Women's long jump T63 (T61, T63)
Original event: Women's long jump T64 (T43, T44, T62, T64)
Separated events:
Women's long jump T44 (T43, T44)
Women's long jump T64 (T62, T64)
Original event: Men's javelin throw F57 (F55, F56, F57)
Separated events:
Men's javelin throw F55
Men's javelin throw F57 (F56, F57)
Original event: Women's discus throw F57 (F56, F57)
Separated events:
Women's discus throw F56
Women's discus throw F57
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