IIT Bombay Student's Death: Paniit Alumni India Urges Dialogue, Unity

PanIIT Alumni India Urges Dialogue and Unity

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) PanIIT Alumni India on Tuesday expressed deep sadness over the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, urging students, faculty, administration and alumni to engage in constructive dialogue, address concerns with empathy and fairness, and uphold the dignity of every individual. The statement came amid protests at IIT Bombay following the death by suicide of Sahil, a second-year BTech student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, on September 18. PanIIT Alumni India said it extended its heartfelt condolences to Sahil's family and stood in solidarity with the IIT Bombay community during this difficult time.

"As a community that owes its very existence to the IIT system, we believe that our campuses must remain spaces of learning, mutual respect, and shared purpose. We urge all stakeholders-students, faculty, administration, and alumni-to engage in constructive dialogue, resolve concerns with empathy and fairness, and ensure that the dignity of every individual is upheld," the organisation said in a statement issued on September 22.

"The IIT ecosystem is a national treasure. Its strength lies in its unity and its unwavering focus on excellence. At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we rise above differences, avoid any form of politics within our campuses, and work together to strengthen the reputation and global standing of our institutions," it said.

PanIIT Alumni India further said it remained a "committed well-wisher and partner" and would continue to support initiatives aimed at the holistic growth of campuses and aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047. "Together, let us build institutions that are not only globally ranked but also deeply humane," the organisation said.

Student Protests Highlight Systemic Issues

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay student representatives on Monday said their protest following Sahil's death was not intended to justify cheating or academic misconduct, but to raise concerns over systemic issues within the institute and seek institutional reforms. In an official statement issued on September 21, the student representatives described Sahil's death as a "deeply tragic event" that had compelled students to reflect on the systems and processes within the institute.

Family Alleges Casteism, Demands Arrests

The parents of Sahil Ravindra Wakode, the IIT Bombay student who died by suicide on September 18, visited the Mumbai Crime Branch in Bandra on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrests and alleging that their son faced casteist slurs and severe mental torture at the elite institute.

Breathing heavily with grief outside the Crime Branch office, Sahil's father, Ravindra Wakode, urged authorities to arrest two named faculty members, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and Shireesh Kedare, while expressing deep regret for advising his son to endure the hostility on campus. "I came to the Crime Branch today. My request to everyone is to complete the investigation as soon as possible and arrest those who are involved, namely Shireesh Kedare and Suryanarayana Doolla. He was a smart student. Cracking the IIT Advanced exam is not a trivial matter. You can look at his All India rank. They will accuse him of anything wrong; they will say that he cheated. My request is to arrest them. He was suffering. I explained to him that my son should tolerate IIT a little, and after this, his whole life would be good. I made a mistake by telling him this," said Ravindra Wakode, father of Sahil Wakode. (ANI)

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