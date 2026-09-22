Paravur Toddy Shop Case: Girls Collapse On Bus After Allegedly Drinking Alcohol!

Paravur: The Paravur police have registered a case against a toddy shop licensee and a worker for serving alcohol to three minors. The group included two minor girls and one minor boy. The police took this action after the family members filed a complaint. The children fell sick right after consuming the local alcohol.

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The incident took place on Saturday. The three minors visited a toddy shop located near the paddy fields on the Paravur-Cherai road. The group had two 16-year-old girls and a minor boy. The three of them drank toddy at the shop and later boarded a bus. During the bus journey, one of the girls started vomiting heavily. She eventually collapsed after getting down at the Munambam bus stop.

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The Munambam police reached the spot immediately after getting the information. The police officers and the family members admitted the children to a nearby hospital. The medical examination confirmed that the girl suffered from severe vomiting and health issues because of heavy alcohol consumption. The family members then approached the Paravur police station and filed a strict complaint. The police have now booked the toddy shop licensee and the staff member based on this complaint.