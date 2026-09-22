Optimizerx Partners With The Trade Desk To Widen Its Healthcare Ad Network



OptimizeRx's network spans more than 400 EHR and e-prescribe systems.

EHR advertising has traditionally relied on direct managed-service relationships or specialized healthcare platforms. The inventory is expected to become available through OpenPath in the fourth quarter of 2026.

OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) on Tuesday announced an integration with OpenPath, The Trade Desk's supply path optimization solution, which will make the firm's authenticated point-of-care inventory directly available to advertisers using The Trade Desk's (TTD) demand-side platform.

The company said its network covers more than 400 EHR and e-prescribe systems and reaches 800,000 verified healthcare professionals.

At the time of writing, OPRX was up nearly 1%, while TTD shares were down about 4%.

Expanding Programmatic Access

OptimizeRx said EHR advertising inventory has historically been purchased mainly through direct managed-service relationships or specialized healthcare platforms.

The integration will allow advertisers to use The Trade Desk's existing programmatic buying infrastructure when accessing OptimizeRx's inventory, bringing it into the same buying environment as other digital media.

Stephen Silvestro, CEO of OptimizeRx, said that by integrating with OpenPath, the firm can make its authenticated clinical inventory directly accessible to a broader base of advertisers using The Trade Desk.

OptimizeRx said its offering is differentiated by its connection to verified healthcare providers, real clinical workflows, and proximity to treatment decisions.

Baron Harper, VP of Business Development at The Trade Desk, said the integration gives life sciences advertisers more choice in accessing differentiated healthcare inventory.

Part Of Broader Distribution Strategy

The company described the integration as the latest step in its broader programmatic distribution strategy for its proprietary EHR network. OptimizeRx said creating multiple buyer entry points can help it reach new sources of advertiser demand while giving life sciences marketers greater flexibility in accessing its EHR inventory.

OptimizeRx said its EHR point-of-care inventory is expected to become available to advertisers using The Trade Desk through OpenPath in the fourth quarter of 2026.

ORPX, TTD: Retail View

Retail sentiment toward OPRX on Stocktwits was“neutral” amid high message volume over the past 24 hours. Sentiment toward TTD remained“bearish,” with the stock also ranking among Stocktwits' trending tickers.

OPRX shares are down about 38% year-to-date, while TTD shares have declined about 65% over the same period.

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