Iran's UN Delegation Stages Walkout As Trump Talks Military Strikes

Members of the Iranian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly staged a walkout as US President Donald Trump began speaking about military strikes against Tehran, according to Al Jazeera. As President Trump raised the subject of US military operations in his address, the diplomats representing Tehran abruptly exited the General Assembly hall, leaving behind only a single lower-level staff member, the report said. Al Jazeera said that while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are currently in New York attending the high-level annual summit, neither leader was seated with Iran's official delegation during the US President's speech.

Trump Threatens Iran, Suggests Post-Election Deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed various global issues in his address to the United Nations General Assembly at its 81st session addressing, saying he could "annihilate" Iran if a peace deal is not reached while also noting that he believes a deal will be made after the mid-term election,“because it doesn't make sense for them not to”. He also spoke about efforts by the United States Navy to escort oil out of the Strait of Hormuz said more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war.“I want to thank the UN Security Council for voting overwhelmingly to pass a resolution condemning Iran's despicable terrorist attacks on commercial shipping. The United States Navy has recently escorted more than 1 billion barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz, and more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war. We're taking 22, 25, 30, 32 and 37 ships out, respectively, every single day, every single night,” he said.

Trump said Iran is waiting to see how he does in the midterm election. The war between US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other began in February this year.“But I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” he said.“They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realize is that I'm not running...I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn't even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Iranian President Advocates for Peace, Global Solidarity

On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made strong remarks emphasising global awareness against regional oppression and advocating for international peace while travelling to New York to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Stressing the necessity of global solidarity, President Pezeshkian stated, "The people of the world should become aware of the oppressive behaviours in the region; an assembly with the slogan 'Trust' should restore trust to the world and end the war and bloodshed." Highlighting specific regional grievances ahead of international deliberations, he further added, "We will voice the oppression of the children of Minab and Lamerd." He is scheduled to address the General Assembly during the morning session on Wednesday, September 23. In addition to articulating Tehran's stance, he will hold bilateral meetings with attending heads of state, alongside separate interactions with educated Iranians residing in the United States, American elites, and think tanks.

81st UNGA Session Focuses on Trust and Transformation

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly has the theme "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All." The high-level general debate is scheduled from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 in New York, featuring global leaders addressing critical international challenges alongside high-level meetings focused on climate action, development, sea-level rise, and pandemic preparedness. (ANI)

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