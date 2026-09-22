Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of DNOW, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DNOW, Inc., (“DNOW” or the "Company") (NYSE: DNOW) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities as of the August 5, 2025 record date and were thus entitled to vote at the September 9, 2025 special meeting, inclusive (the“Class Period”). DNOW investors have until October 2, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

A Complaint has been filed on behalf of all investors who held DNOW common stock as of the August 5, 2025 record date and were thus entitled to vote at DNOW's September 9, 2025 special meeting regarding the merger of DNOW and MRC Global Inc. (“MRC”), whereby DNOW would acquire MRC. The Complaint alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants negligently understated the challenge of DNOW's merger with MRC as a result of material issues affecting MRC's new enterprise resource planning system, which they knew of or should have known of, and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about DNOW's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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