Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Pentair Plc Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Pentair plc, (“Pentair” or the "Company") (NYSE: PNR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between Apr. 28, 2026 – July 14, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Pentair investors have until October 2, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Pentair provides various water solutions, such as filtration, water supply pumps, and fluid treatment products. It has three reportable segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. In fiscal 2025, the Pool segment accounted for about 37% of net sales and 46% of reportable income.

The Pentair class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel; (ii) as a result, Pentair's sales and operating income were adversely affected; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Pentair's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 14, 2026, after the market closed, Pentair released its preliminary second quarter 2026 financial results, allegedly disclosing that Pentair“estimates that the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million.” The Pentair class action lawsuit further alleges that as a result of the foregoing, second quarter 2026 sales were expected to be“down 17 percent versus the previous guide of up approximately 1 percent” and full year 2026“[s]ales are expected to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent versus previous guide of up 2 percent to 4 percent.” Pentair also allegedly announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. On this news, the price of Pentair stock fell 15%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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