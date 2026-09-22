Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Alarum Technologies, Ltd. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alarum Technologies, Ltd., (“Alarum” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALAR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 20, 2025 and July 2, 2026,, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Alarum investors have until October 5, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Alarum provides web data collection solutions.

The Alarum class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) an Alarum Technologies subsidiary, NetNut, was engaging in illegal activity by linking customer home internet devices into another network without the customer's consent; (ii) this activity allows cyber criminals to conceal their locations; (iii) the foregoing materially heightened Alarum Technologies' legal exposure and materially threatened its business prospects; and (iv) as a result, defendants' statements about Alarum Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 2, 2026, during market hours, Reuters published an article entitled“Google disrupts NetNut proxy network used in malware operations.” The article allegedly reported, among other things, that“Google said on Thursday it weakened a network of internet-connected devices being used to conceal and route malicious online traffic, acting against the NetNut residential proxy operator and the Popa botnet.” According to the complaint, the article added that“Google took action in partnership with the FBI and Lumen [], among others.” On this news, the price of Alarum's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) fell nearly 21%, according to the complaint.

That same day, after market hours, Alarum allegedly issued a press release entitled“Alarum Technologies Responds to Inquiry into Residential Proxy Networks.” According to the complaint, the press release stated in part that“[o]n July 2, 2026, Alarum and its subsidiary NetNut Ltd. (“NetNut”) were made aware of the seizure of certain domains associated with NetNut by the FBI. Alarum takes this matter seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement to ensure any misuse of its infrastructure is thoroughly investigated and those responsible are held to account.”

On July 3, 2026, Alarum issued a press release entitled“Alarum Technologies Provides Update Regarding Recent Law Enforcement Action,” allegedly disclosing, among other things, that Alarum“is continuing to investigate whether its network or services have been used for malicious, fraudulent or unlawful purposes by third parties. Alarum takes this matter seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement to ensure any misuse of its infrastructure is thoroughly investigated and those responsible are held to account.”

Then, on July 4, 2026, Alarum allegedly issued a press release entitled“Alarum Technologies Announces Temporary Operational Pause of Certain Network Services.” According to the complaint, the press release revealed that“[a]s part of this ongoing investigation, and as a precautionary operational measure, [Alarum] has decided to temporarily pause traffic through the relevant network services for several days.” On this news, the price of Alarum's ADSs dropped more than 51%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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