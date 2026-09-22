Prospect Capital Management Featured In Advisorhub Article On Firm's Four-Decade Track Record

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”), investment adviser to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) and other funds, announced today that Prospect Capital Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, John Francis Barry III, and President and Chief Operating Officer, Grier Eliasek, were recently featured in an article published by AdvisorHub examining the firm's investment strategy and nearly four-decade track record.

The article discusses Prospect's disciplined approach to underwriting, its focus on the lower middle market and other overlooked segments of private credit, and the firm's history of innovation since its founding in 1988.

The full AdvisorHub article is available here: The Differentiated Playbook Behind Prospect Capital's Four-Decade Run - AdvisorHub.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.:

Prospect is an SEC registered investment adviser that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has 38 years of experience investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of approximately 100 professionals who focus on credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $7.0 billion of regulatory assets under management as of June 30, 2026.

For more information, call (212) 448-0702 or visit .