Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm


2026-09-22 01:41:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, (“BABA" or the "Company") (NYSE:BABA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Palantir's stock price fell $13.98, or 7.5%, to close at $173.07 per share on October 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following a Reuters report published on October 3, 2025, detailing an Army memo from early September that raised concerns about NGC2, a battlefield communications platform developed by Anduril Industries Inc. and Palantir. The memo alleged the system was flawed, citing“critical deficiencies in fundamental security controls, processes, and governance” and stating that the companies' communications networks were susceptible to“insider threats, external attacks, and data spillage.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


MENAFN22092026004107003653ID1111699149



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search