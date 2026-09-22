Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Blaize Holdings, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On April 28, 2026, Pelican Way Research published a short report alleging that Blaize had“artificially boosted [its] share price by engaging in a bogus deal with a 4-month-old counterparty whose website features 'products' that appear to be photoshopped to add the Blaize logo.” The report specifically referred to Blaize's purported deal with NeoTensr, announced on April 16, 2026, and supposedly“set to deploy co-branded AI edge data center infrastructure”, following which Blaize's“stock price soar[ed] ~25%”. The Pelican Way report alleges“that the website of NeoTensr was registered just a few months ago in December 2025” and“that, according to Chinese filings, NeoTensr claims to have just ~$2mm of startup capital.” Following publication of the short report, Blaize's stock price fell $0.26 per share, or 12.04%, to close at $1.90 per share on April 28, 2026
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
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310-692-8883
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