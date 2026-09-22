SERVPRO Honors Three Outstanding Teams As 2025 Franchise Of The Year Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top Franchise Honors Recognize Excellence in Customer Service, Operational Performance, Leadership, and Community Impact Across SERVPRO's Network

Gallatin, Tennessee, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in cleanup, restoration and construction, recognized three franchise ownership groups with its highest annual honor, naming winners of the 2025 Franchise of the Year Award during the 57th Annual SERVPRO Convention in San Diego. The awards celebrate exceptional achievement among more than 2,400 independently owned and operated SERVPRO franchises across the United States and Canada.

The 2025 Franchise of the Year recipients are:



Single-Unit Owner (SUO): SERVPRO of San Clemente/San Juan Capistrano, owned by Matthew Cuthbertson and Michael Browne.

Multi-Unit Owner (MUO): SERVPRO of Henry, Spalding & Butts Counties, owned by Michael Crawford and Ryan Braswell. Multi-Market Owner (MMO): SERVPRO Team Phillips/Smith, led by Jeff Smith and Jason Phillips.

"These three ownership groups represent the very best of the SERVPRO brand," said John Sooker, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. "While each franchise has a unique story, they have each achieved outstanding results by investing in their people, serving their customers with excellence, and making a lasting impact in their communities. We are proud to recognize them as our 2025 Franchise of the Year winners."

Diverse Paths, Shared Excellence

The three winning organizations reflect the depth and strength of SERVPRO's franchise network.

SERVPRO of San Clemente/San Juan Capistrano earned the Single-Unit Owner award just one year after being named Rookie of the Year. Opened in 2023, the Southern California franchise experienced rapid growth while demonstrating exceptional customer service and operational performance, including responding to major wildfire recovery efforts in Southern California during 2025.

SERVPRO of Henry, Spalding & Butts Counties received the Multi-Unit Owner award after establishing itself as one of the top-performing ownership groups in the system. Since acquiring the business in 2020, Michael Crawford and Ryan Braswell have expanded their Georgia operations, responded to major disaster events including Hurricane Helene, and built a culture centered on serving both customers and employees.

SERVPRO Team Phillips/Smith was recognized as the Multi-Market Owner winner after growing into one of the largest operations in the SERVPRO network. The team serves communities throughout Kentucky and Ohio and is widely known for its scale, service quality, and ability to handle large commercial losses, including helping Buffalo Trace Distillery recover from flooding ahead of the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

In addition to operational excellence, all three award-winning organizations have demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting the communities they serve. Whether through nonprofit partnerships, first responder support, disaster recovery efforts, educational initiatives, or charitable programs, each franchise has made community involvement a cornerstone of its success.

About the Franchise of the Year Award

The Franchise of the Year award is SERVPRO's highest annual franchise honor. Recipients are selected based on outstanding customer service, operational performance, leadership within the SERVPRO network, service quality across residential and commercial restoration, and meaningful community involvement.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 55 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 2,400 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it“Like it never even happened.”

Attachments



SERVPRO of Henry, Spalding & Butts Counties SERVPRO Team Phillips/Smith

CONTACT: Zack Owensby Servpro Industries, LLC 615-451-0200...