Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Datavault AI, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Datavault AI, Inc., (“Datavault” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DVLT) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Datavault investors have until October 5, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated the economic value to Datavault AI of its various corporate partnerships with, inter alia, Burke, Scilex, and Nature's Miracle; (2) Defendants had overstated the volume of trading activity on the Datavault Platform, which was in fact minimal; (3) Datavault's undisclosed connections with Edward Withrow III, a convicted felon, when revealed, would cause Datavault AI to incur reputational harm; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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