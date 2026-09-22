Peapack Private Appoints Kevin Bertscha As Senior Vice President, Chief Audit Executive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Bertscha, CPA, as Senior Vice President, Chief Audit Executive. In this role, Bertscha will lead the Bank's internal audit function, overseeing audit strategy, risk assessment, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and governance processes supporting the Company's commitment to strong governance, effective risk management, regulatory compliance, and sustainable growth.

Bertscha brings more than 30 years of financial services and internal audit experience, with a distinguished track record of overseeing audit programs for complex financial institutions, broker-dealers, and critical government securities clearing operations. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated expertise in risk management, regulatory compliance, operational resilience, corporate governance, and the implementation of best practices designed to strengthen organizational effectiveness and transparency.

Prior to joining Peapack Private, Bertscha served as Managing Director and Deputy Audit Director at Oppenheimer & Co., where he partnered with executive leadership to modernize the firm's annual risk assessment process, enhance audit reporting frameworks, and oversee the execution of high-risk regulatory audits covering broker-dealer operations and financial risk management.

Previously, he served as Managing Director and Chief Audit Executive at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services, where he was responsible for all internal audit activities, including enterprise risk assessments, audit planning and execution, issue validation, and reporting to senior management, regulatory agencies, and governance committees. He also played a key role in coordinating audit and regulatory activities following a significant cybersecurity incident.

Earlier in his career, Bertscha spent more than 25 years with BNY Mellon where he held several senior leadership positions including, Managing Director and Senior Audit Director for the Internal Audit Department, Chief Audit Executive for Global Securities Services, and Global Head of Audit for Pershing, Clearance and Collateral Management, and Treasury Services. He began his financial services career at Bankers Trust Company in New York, serving in both the Global Internal Audit Department and Corporate Trust & Agency division.

Bertscha earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Rutgers University School of Business. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants, and The Institute of Internal Auditors. He also holds FINRA Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses. Additionally, he serves as an Executive Committee Member of the Prosight Internal Audit Council and holds the Certified Fiduciary and Investment Risk Specialist (CFIRS) designation. He is currently pursuing the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certification.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $8.0 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit for more information.

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Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921..., (908) 719-6543.

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Kevin Bertscha