Arena Americas Data Breach: Milwaukee Law Firm Ademi LLP Investigates Claims For Possible Damages Suffered By Customers
Please contact us for more information.
What Happened
Reports claim that Arena Americas internal records may have been compromised. The information compromised may include:
- Your name Social Security numbers Driver's-license numbers Financial-account or payment-card information, and Health-insurance information
You May Be Impacted
Your personal information may have been accessed or acquired illegally and you may face an increased risk of identity theft, financial fraud and other misuse.
Your Options
You may may be entitled to seek compensation for this data breach. Ademi LLP will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost to you.
Protecting Yourself
You should consider taking steps to protect your personal information, including:
- Reviewing bank, credit card, and other financial accounts for suspicious activity; Monitoring credit reports for accounts or inquiries they do not recognize; Preserving any letters or emails regarding the data breach; Enrolling in any complimentary credit or identity monitoring services offered in connection with the breach; and Considering placing a fraud alert or security freeze on your credit files.
Contact Us for a Free Evaluation
If you received a notice concerning the Arena Americas data breach and would like to learn more about the investigation, please contact:
Guri Ademi
Ademi LLP
3620 E. Layton Avenue,
Cudahy, WI 53110
Phone: 414-482-8000
Email:...
About Ademi LLP
We specialize in consumer and investor class actions. We investigate data breaches and cybersecurity incidents nationwide.
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