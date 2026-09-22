Equator Advanced Appliances Launches 6500 All-In-One Washer-Dryer With Convertible Vented/Ventless Drying

Equator Appliances Washer Dryer New Launch 6500

New 2.5 cu. ft., 26-lb, 110V laundry system combines washing and drying in one compact appliance with Sanitize, Allergen, Pet, Quiet and Winterize cycles

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the launch of the Equator Max All-in-One Washer-Dryer 6500, a compact 110V laundry system designed to wash and dry clothing in the same appliance while giving households the flexibility to choose between vented and condensing, or ventless, drying.

With a 2.5 cu. ft. / 26-lb capacity and 1400 RPM spin speed, the new 6500 expands Equator's all-in-one laundry lineup for living spaces where conventional separate washers and dryers may not be practical, including apartments, condominiums, RVs, small homes and other space-conscious environments.

A central feature of the 6500 is its convertible drying system. Users can operate the appliance in vented mode where external venting is available or use condensing drying when a conventional dryer vent is not practical. The combination is intended to provide greater installation flexibility while keeping washing and drying within a single appliance.

The washer-dryer also incorporates specialized fabric-care and hygiene programs. Its Sanitize cycle heats water to 165°F, while the Allergen cycle reaches 131°F and is designed for laundry exposed to common allergens such as dust mites, dander, pollen and dust. A dedicated Pet Cycle addresses pet hair and dander left on fabrics.

For households where noise is a consideration, the 6500 includes a Quiet Cycle designed to operate below 60 dB. The machine also incorporates automatic water-level control and sensor drying technology to adjust operation according to the load.

Seasonal and mobile-home users are addressed through Equator's two-minute Winterize function, which allows the appliance to be prepared for storage by adding antifreeze and selecting the Winterize cycle. The feature is particularly applicable to RVs, vacation properties and other installations that may remain unused during freezing conditions.

Additional convenience functions include Add-a-Sock, allowing forgotten garments to be added during a wash cycle; a Child Lock; touch-button operation; a color-coded LED display; stainless-steel drum; anti-bacterial drum baffles; oversuds control; and built-in diagnostics with 13 error codes to help identify potential service issues.

The 6500 also includes an Automatic Wrinkle Guard. Following completion of the drying cycle, the drum periodically rotates to reduce prolonged settling of garments and help limit wrinkling.

“Homes and the way people use space are continuing to change, and laundry appliances have to adapt with them,” said Nick Mathews, Marketing Head of Equator Advanced Appliances.“With the 6500, the objective was to combine higher-capacity all-in-one laundry with installation flexibility. Convertible drying, 110V operation, Winterize, Pet, Sanitize and Allergen cycles allow one appliance to address a wide range of living environments and laundry needs.”

The Equator Max All-in-One Washer-Dryer 6500 has a footprint measuring approximately 23.6 inches wide, 24 inches deep and 33.5 inches high. It is available in White, Silver and Black and is backed by a one-year parts and labor warranty. The appliance is ETL certified.

The new model is currently listed through EquatorAppliances.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991 and based in Houston, Texas, Equator Advanced Appliances develops residential and specialty appliances with an emphasis on compact living, appliance innovation and efficient use of household space. Its product portfolio includes laundry appliances, refrigerators, cooking appliances, dishwashers, climate-control products and other home appliances.

Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

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Equator Advanced Appliances Launches 6500 All-in-One Washer-Dryer With Convertible Vented/Ventless Drying News Provided By Equator Advanced Appliances September 22, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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