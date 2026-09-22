Alpha Omega Plumbing Expands Access To No-Dig LR3 Trenchless Pipe Repair Across Oahu

An Alpha Omega Plumbing service vehicle outside the company's Honolulu location.

An Alpha Omega Plumbing technician completes a water heater installation on Oahu.

The insured, family-owned plumber now offers LR3 Light Ray UV Pipelining, a no-dig pipe repair, island-wide.

- Neil Edwards, Owner of Alpha Omega PlumbingHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HONOLULU, HI, September 22, 2026Alpha Omega Plumbing Inc, an insured, family-owned plumbing, drain cleaning, and septic service company, is expanding homeowner and business access to LR3 Light Ray UV Pipelining, a no-dig trenchless pipe repair method, across its full Oahu service area, effective immediately. The service repairs damaged sewer and drain lines from the inside, without excavating yards, driveways, or foundations, and is backed by a 10-year warranty.Alpha Omega Plumbing has served Oahu since 2014 and is owned by Neil Edwards. The company runs its own in-house pump truck, handling both septic pumping and clogged drains without subcontracting, and fields a 24/7 emergency crew across the island."Most people don't know a damaged sewer line can be fixed without tearing up the yard," said Neil Edwards, owner of Alpha Omega Plumbing. "LR3 lets us cure a pipe from the inside in about the time it takes to run a normal service call, and it's backed by a 10-year warranty."Customers across Oahu can now request LR3 Light Ray UV Pipelining for cracked, corroded, or root-damaged sewer and drain lines, alongside Alpha Omega Plumbing's full range of residential and commercial services, from a single insured provider with no subcontracted labor.FAQIs LR3 Light Ray UV Pipelining available across all of Oahu?Yes. Alpha Omega Plumbing offers LR3 trenchless pipe repair anywhere in its Oahu service area, alongside its full range of plumbing, drain, and septic services. Customers can request a quote online or by phone.How is LR3 different from traditional pipe repair?LR3 Light Ray UV Pipelining repairs a damaged pipe from the inside using a UV-cured liner, so there is no need to dig up yards, driveways, or foundations. Most repairs are completed same-day and are backed by a 10-year warranty, compared to the standard 1-year warranty on other plumbing work.What other services does Alpha Omega Plumbing offer?Alpha Omega Plumbing offers drain cleaning, hydro jetting, storm drain cleaning, sewer repair, septic and cesspool pumping, sump pumps, backflow testing, leak detection, camera and video pipe inspection, and water heater services, for both residential and commercial customers across Oahu.About Alpha Omega Plumbing IncAlpha Omega Plumbing is an insured, family-owned plumbing, drain cleaning, and septic service company serving all of Oahu, Hawaii, owned by Neil Edwards. The company has served the island since 2014, running its own in-house pump truck, and offers drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer repair, septic and cesspool pumping, sump pumps, backflow testing, leak detection, camera inspection, water heater services, and LR3 Light Ray UV Pipelining trenchless pipe repair, backed by a 24/7 emergency crew. Learn more at aoplumbinghi.Alpha Omega Plumbing Inc3159 A Koapaka StreetHonolulu, HI 96819(808) 847-5414...Media ContactNeil Edwards, OwnerAlpha Omega Plumbing Inc(808) 847-5414

Neil Edwards, Owner

Alpha Omega Plumbing Inc

+1 808 847 5414

...

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Alpha Omega Plumbing Expands Access to No-Dig LR3 Trenchless Pipe Repair Across Oahu News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing September 22, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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