'The Greatest Show On Dirt' Crowns 2026 Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo National Champions

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BPIR 42nd Annual Champions for 2026

Azja Bryant of Texas was crowned the 2026 All Around Cowgirl after also winning Ladies Breakaway Roping and Ladies Steer Undecorating. Her three titles made her one of the most decorated competitors of the National Finals.

BPIR Foundation 2025 Rodeo for Kidz Sake, Prince George's County, Baltimore, and Washington, DC School Students

Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

The BPIR 42nd National Championship Finals in Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo crowned its 2026 National Champions following three sold out performances at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on September 18 and 19.

The 42nd National Championship Finals brought together the nation's top Black cowboys and cowgirls after a qualifying season that included 18 rodeo performances across five major markets. The road to the Finals included eight performances in Fort Worth, Texas, across four Texas Connection Series dates; two in Memphis, Tennessee; four in Atlanta, Georgia, across two Legacy Series stops; two in Oakland, California; and two in Los Angeles, California. Competitors accumulated points throughout the season as they worked to finish among the Top 10 in their respective events and qualify for the National Finals. The highest ranked athletes advanced to Upper Marlboro to compete for national titles and a share of more than $200,000 in cash and prizes.

The 2026 Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo National Champions:

Ranch Bronc Riding

Lamarr Hankins of Oklahoma won the Ranch Bronc Riding title, demonstrating the control and determination required in one of rodeo's most demanding events.

Ladies Breakaway Roping

Azja Bryant of Texas won Ladies Breakaway Roping, the first of three titles she collected during the National Finals.

Junior Tie Down Roping

Harrel Williams Jr. of Texas topped the Junior Tie Down Roping standings with the precision and focus needed to finish first.

55 Plus Tie Down Roping

Harrel Williams Jr. also finished first in 55 Plus Tie Down Roping, completing the National Finals with two championship titles.

Steer Wrestling

Tony Aska, representing Oklahoma and Texas, won Steer Wrestling in an event that demands strength, timing and control.

Team Roping

Texas competitors Devon Johnson, Header, and Camish Jennings, Heeler, combined their timing and teamwork to win the Team Roping championship.

Ladies Steer Undecorating

Azja Bryant of Texas added the Ladies Steer Undecorating championship to her National Finals accomplishments.

Calf Roping

Jeffery Hayes III of Texas prevailed in Calf Roping, one of rodeo's signature timed events.

Junior Breakaway Roping

Trevor Whayne of Oklahoma won Junior Breakaway Roping and secured his place among the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo's rising young champions.

Ladies Barrel Racing

Krishaun Adair of Texas raced to the Ladies Barrel Racing title in an event that combines speed, balance and precision.

Junior Barrel Racing

Kinley Adair of Texas won Junior Barrel Racing, continuing a strong showing for the Adair family at the National Finals.

Pee Wee Barrel Racing

Rylen Wilburd of Arkansas won Pee Wee Barrel Racing, representing the next generation of Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo athletes.

Bull Riding

Travoris Zeno of Texas finished first in Bull Riding, one of the weekend's most anticipated and challenging events.

Rookie Cowboy

Davenger Griffin of Mississippi was named the 2026 Rookie Cowboy in recognition of his outstanding first season with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

Rookie Cowgirl

Keighlyn Techeira of Texas was named the 2026 Rookie Cowgirl, marking an impressive beginning to her Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo career.

All Around Cowboy

Justin Moffett of Texas won the 2026 All Around Cowboy title for his overall performance and versatility throughout the rodeo season.

All Around Cowgirl

Azja Bryant of Texas was crowned the 2026 All Around Cowgirl after also winning Ladies Breakaway Roping and Ladies Steer Undecorating. Her three titles made her one of the most decorated competitors of the National Finals.

“The champions crowned in Upper Marlboro represent the talent, discipline and determination we witnessed throughout the 2026 season,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President and CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.“From the Texas Connection and Legacy Series to our Soul Country Rodeo Experience weekends, Rodeo for Kidz Sake programs and health and community activations, every stop gave us an opportunity to celebrate Black Western culture and bring families together. We are proud of every competitor who entered the arena and everyone who helped make this 42nd season possible.”

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo's continued success is made possible through the support of Official Presenting Sponsors Ariat and Crown Royal, with additional support from YETI, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Upscale Media, Four Four Boot Company and True Vet Solutions, along with valued partners the BPIR Foundation, Black Beauty and Wellness Foundation and Anti-Violence Ventures.

Fans can follow event updates and view the remaining 2026 schedule at . For sponsorship, partnership and vendor opportunities, contact the BPIR National Development Team at.... For media inquiries, contact....

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation's premier African American touring rodeo association. The organization celebrates and preserves the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls and their contributions to the American West while providing a national platform for today's Black rodeo athletes. Led by President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo tours major cities across the United States each year, presenting elite competition while advancing national and international awareness of Black Western heritage.

About the BPIR Foundation

The BPIR Foundation is the charitable arm of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. The Foundation is dedicated to education, youth outreach and the preservation of Black Western heritage. Through scholarships, mentorship initiatives and community programs such as Rodeo for Kidz Sake, the Foundation creates opportunities for young people while increasing awareness of the historical and cultural contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

Michelle R Johnson - BPIR Media Relations Director

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

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