Hayes Family Dentistry Expands To Four Dentists And 13 Treatment Chairs

The four dentists of Hayes Family Dentistry in Cookeville, Tennessee. From left: Dr. Justin Ellis, DDS; Dr. Sandy Hayes, DMD; Dr. Gerard DiFusco, DMD; and Dr. Kevin Hayes, DMD.

Dr. Kevin Hayes, DMD, has added three operatories, dental assistants and a fourth dentist, expanding appointment availability across the Upper Cumberland.

- Dr. Kevin Hayes, DMD, owner of Hayes Family DentistryCOOKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hayes Family Dentistry has completed an expansion that takes the Cookeville practice from 10 treatment chairs to 13 and from three dentists to four. The practice is owned and led by Dr. Kevin Hayes, DMD, who shared the following:"When hiring young new doctors or even experienced doctors, a patient might think, 'Oh, I wonder if Dr. Hayes is cutting back or even retiring?' Nothing could be further from the truth. I imagine I will be practicing full time for many years to come. Dr. DiFusco is my senior by 5 years and runs circles around us all! I hope to follow in his footsteps some day and practice well into my 70s! I just don't think I'll be riding motorcycles on the weekends in the meantime like he does!"Hayes Family Dentistry's associate dentists are Dr. Sandy Hayes, DMD; Dr. Gerard DiFusco, DMD, who has practiced at Hayes Family Dentistry for nearly two years; and Dr. Justin Ellis, DDS, who joined the practice this year.Capacity, Not Just HeadcountAdding dentists only helps if there is enough space and staff to support them. Three new operatories bring the office to 13, and newly hired dental assistants now work alongside the clinical team. The added rooms and staff open more clinical hours across the week, which means more appointment times and more slots that fit a family's schedule.Sedation Available From All Four DentistsDr. Kevin Hayes, Dr. Sandy Hayes, Dr. Justin Ellis and Dr. Gerard DiFusco all provide sedation dentistry. This matters most to patients who have delayed care because of anxiety, a sensitive gag reflex, or difficulty sitting through longer appointments. With four dentists, a sedation appointment no longer depends on a single provider's calendar.A Team Patients Already KnowHayes Family Dentistry has built its local reputation on continuity: patients seeing the same faces year after year in an office where staff know families by name. The expansion was designed around that: the front-desk and clinical staff patients have seen for years remain in place."Nothing about how I care for my patients has changed, and that's true for our whole team," said Dr. Sandy Hayes. "What has changed is this: we now have the room to welcome more families into this practice, and to get people the care they need sooner, whether that's easing a toothache or simply providing patients the treatment they deserve in a timely manner. That's something I'm truly excited about."Serving the Upper CumberlandFrom its office on East 10th Street in Cookeville, the practice serves families across Putnam County and the wider Upper Cumberland, a 14-county region where patients often travel some distance for dental care. The added capacity is intended to shorten that wait for surrounding communities as much as for Cookeville.Dr. DiFusco brings more than 40 years of general and restorative dentistry experience. A 1980 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, he founded and led a dental practice in Webster, New York, for four decades before joining Hayes Family Dentistry. He is a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.Dr. Ellis is a familiar face locally and is beginning his ninth year serving the community. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis, holds a master's degree in pharmacology from Tulane University and a bachelor's degree in molecular biology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga."I've spent many years taking care of families in the area, and I've always thought of it as home," said Dr. Ellis. "Coming back to a practice like this one is the best of both worlds, a place I know and a team I am glad to be part of. My wife and I are looking forward to raising our children here and getting back to being involved in this great community that we call home."How to ScheduleThe practice treats patients of all ages. The office is at 620 E 10th St, Cookeville, Tennessee, and appointments can be made by calling or texting (931) 526-1614. More information is available at news/practice-expansion-four-dentists/About Hayes Family DentistryHayes Family Dentistry is a general and family dental practice at 620 E 10th St, Cookeville, Tennessee, providing comprehensive, patient-centered care. The practice is owned and led by Dr. Kevin Hayes, DMD, with associate dentists Dr. Sandy Hayes, DMD, Dr. Gerard DiFusco, DMD, and Dr. Justin Ellis, DDS. Hayes Family Dentistry serves families throughout Putnam County and the Upper Cumberland region of Middle Tennessee.

Nicole Hayes

Hayes Family Dentistry

+1 931-526-1614

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What Is Sedation Dentistry Really Like? | Hayes Family Dentistry, Cookeville, TN

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Hayes Family Dentistry Expands to Four Dentists and 13 Treatment Chairs News Provided By Hayes Family Dentistry September 22, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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