One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Of Elk Grove Says The Time To Prepare For Smoke Is Before There Is Smoke

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ELK GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Elk Grove is encouraging Sacramento-area homeowners to settle their indoor air filtration plan now, while the region is in the heart of wildfire season and before the next smoke event empties store shelves.The advice comes straight from federal guidance. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends choosing a filtration option for the home before a smoke event occurs, because those options may be difficult to obtain once one is underway.What a central system can and cannot doThere are three practical approaches, and they are not interchangeable.An HVAC filter, sometimes called an in-duct air cleaner, can deliver cleaner air to the whole home. Portable and do-it-yourself air cleaners serve a single room. EPA notes that two or more well-placed portable or DIY cleaners can be just as effective as running a central system continuously with a high-efficiency filter, and may cost less to operate.Upgrading the filter in a central system is where households most often go wrong without professional input. Higher-efficiency filters restrict airflow more than the low-cost filters most systems ship with, and not every system is built to accommodate that. Reduced airflow creates its own problems, from poor performance to equipment damage, so a technician should confirm what a given system can handle before a much higher-rated filter goes into it.Filters also load far faster during smoke. CARB advises checking them frequently and replacing them more often than usual under fire smoke conditions.What not to buy, and what California actually allowsThis is where the state rules differ from the rest of the country, and most homeowners do not know it.Air cleaners on the California Air Resources Board's certified list are the only air cleaners that can legally be sold to Californians, because they meet CARB's regulation limiting ozone emissions. EPA guidance for smoke is to use only CARB-certified devices, since they produce little or no ozone.Beyond legality, EPA is direct on effectiveness. Electronic air cleaners, a category including ionizers and electrostatic precipitators, are not recommended for smoke removal, because it is not clear they effectively remove smoke particles and they may produce ozone. Photocatalytic oxidation devices, hydroxyl generators, and units built around ultraviolet light are likewise not recommended, because they are not designed to remove particles and may produce ozone or other harmful pollutants.CARB recommends a mechanical air cleaner with a HEPA filter, which captures very small particles well without emitting ozone and can cut indoor particle levels dramatically, in some cases by more than 90 percent. A charcoal filter additionally helps with some of the gases and odors produced by fire, which matters most for sensitive groups. If a unit combines HEPA with an ionizer or UV component, CARB advises confirming it appears on the certified list.The low-cost option, done safelyCARB publishes instructions for a homemade air cleaner for households that cannot obtain a commercial unit. A MERV 13 or higher filter is attached to the back of a box fan, with the arrow printed on the filter pointing toward the fan, and windows and doors kept closed while it runs.CARB includes one safety condition worth repeating: only box fans manufactured in or after 2012 should be used, because those have a fused plug that prevents electrical fires if the unit is knocked over. An older fan should never be left running unattended or while occupants are sleeping.One more thing worth checkingDuct leakage on the return side works against every other measure, because a leaking return pulls unconditioned attic air, and whatever is in it, into the airstream. Households investing in better filtration get more from it when the ducts are sealed. With heating season approaching, a single visit can cover a filtration assessment, duct inspection, and a heating check.One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Elk Grove answers calls 24 hours a day at (916) 382-2027.About One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Elk GroveOne Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Elk Grove is an independently owned and operated location serving Elk Grove, Sacramento, and surrounding communities including Laguna, Laguna West, Old Town Elk Grove, Sheldon, Stonelake, and Vineyard Estates. Services include air conditioning repair, installation, and maintenance, heating and furnace service, heat pumps, ductless split systems, ductwork installation, repair, cleaning, and sealing, indoor air quality equipment, thermostats, and 24-hour emergency HVAC service. The location backs its work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee covering materials, labor, and craftsmanship for up to two years, provides StraightForward Pricingbefore work begins, and offers its Always On Time Or You Don't Pay A Dimeappointment guarantee.

Lisa Appleby

Service Scalers

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One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Elk Grove Says the Time to Prepare for Smoke Is Before There Is Smoke News Provided By Service Scalers September 22, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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