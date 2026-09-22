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Kyrgyzstan To Join UN Security Council For First Time


2026-09-22 01:19:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Kyrgyzstan has been elected to the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term for the first time in its history, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said while addressing the UN General Assembly.

“The support of 142 Member States not only confirms Kyrgyzstan's readiness to contribute to international affairs but also demonstrates the growing role of Central Asia in international relations,” Japarov said.

According to him, membership in the Security Council is not a privilege or an award for Kyrgyzstan, but a major responsibility.

“Kyrgyzstan firmly adheres to international law, justice and the protection of human rights, and supports the multilateral system based on mutual respect, balance of interests and responsibility toward future generations,” the president said.

Japarov also called for reform of the UN Security Council.

He proposed granting Africa two permanent seats on the Security Council and Latin America one permanent seat, noting that Africa has a population of more than one billion.

He also said that the requests of some developed countries seeking membership in the Security Council should be considered.

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Trend News Agency

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